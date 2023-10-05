“The efficacy of any government in matters of governance are [determined by] facts of governance,” argued advocate Shadan Farasat last Friday while appearing in the Editors Guild of India’s Bombay High Court challenge against a law giving the Indian government powers to fact-check information about itself online. “There will be disputes on that in a democracy. The government will claim ‘A’. Others who are opposing the government, the opposition, the other groups, will claim ‘B’. And it is not for the government to decide that my version is the correct version. It's the people. It goes to a core constitutional principle of democracy and that's really at the core of this matter. It seems like an innocuous little rule doing very little, but really speaking, that's what it does. In disputed areas of governance and contestation, it aggregates to itself the power to decide [the truth]. So, that, in my respectful submission, cannot be permitted. Thomas Jefferson had said that information is the currency of a democracy, and somebody added to that [later] that its denial must always be suspect.” Also Read: Bombay HC To Pronounce Judgment On Fact Check Amendment On December 1st, Stay On Notification To Continue Until Then The fact check amendment was introduced this year to India’s platform regulation rules, the IT Rules, 2021. Multiple petitioners challenging its constitutionality allege that intermediaries, or platforms, will lose safe harbour, or protection from liability for third-party content, for failing to take down the ‘fake, false or misleading’ information…
Information Is the Currency Of A Democracy, Its Denial Must Always Be Suspect: Lawyers Wrap Up Challenges to Fact Check Amendment
What is also suspect, several petioners have argued, is the vagueness with which the amendment has been drafted in a way that “…impermissibly delegates basic policy matters to policemen and also judges for resolution on an ad hoc and subjective basis…” as argued by one of the lawyers; “the determination of a fact can never, never be delegated to the Executive,” argued another.
