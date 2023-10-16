What’s the news: Indian Kanoon, an Indian search engine for legal content, on October 14, 2023, tweeted that its app has been removed from Google Play because it “did not implement API for revenue sharing with Google.” The platform stated that it does not plan to implement the same “anytime soon” since it currently does not have the time to build the API. “We’re writing to let you know that it is only accessible to Google Play users in the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Russia, and the European Economic Area countries if you choose to distribute your app in those countries and if it is compliant with our policies in those countries. The app is unavailable elsewhere because the app’s content… violates Google Play’s Payments policy,” said Google Play in a notification shared by Indian Kanoon on its X thread. Our app has been removed from Google Play Store because we did not implement API for revenue sharing with Google. Currently we do not have time to build it and not planning to do it anytime soon. You can install our app from the home page directly https://t.co/b2yQZ0UUYg — Indian Kanoon (@indiankanoon) October 14, 2023 Why it matters: Google Play’s Payments policy has received criticism from many start-ups in recent years. So far, app developers expressed discontent with the changes that made every app, regardless of the payment method, pay a high commission to Google. In India, Matrimony.com, the online marriage platform, has challenged Google’s billing system arguing that it does not follow all…
News
Indian Kanoon app removed from Google Play Store
As per Indian Kanoon, Google Play removed its app since it did not implement API for revenue sharing with Google as per its Payments policy.
Latest Headlines
- We were not misled! Startup founders respond to telco association COAI October 16, 2023
- India’s Education Ministry asks schools to begin ‘Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry’ process October 16, 2023
- Amazon Says No To Auction of Satellite Spectrum, Suggests Administrative Assignment Instead October 16, 2023
- Indian Kanoon app removed from Google Play Store October 16, 2023
- Rights to Privacy, Life Violated By Recording A Phonecall Without Consent, Chhattisgarh HC Observes October 16, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...