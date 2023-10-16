Indian Kanoon app removed from Google Play Store

What’s the news: Indian Kanoon, an Indian search engine for legal content, on October 14, 2023, tweeted that its app has been removed from Google Play because it “did not implement API for revenue sharing with Google.” The platform stated that it does not plan to implement the same “anytime soon” since it currently does not have the time to build the API. “We’re writing to let you know that it is only accessible to Google Play users in the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Russia, and the European Economic Area countries if you choose to distribute your app in those countries and if it is compliant with our policies in those countries. The app is unavailable elsewhere because the app’s content… violates Google Play’s Payments policy,” said Google Play in a notification shared by Indian Kanoon on its X thread. Our app has been removed from Google Play Store because we did not implement API for revenue sharing with Google. Currently we do not have time to build it and not planning to do it anytime soon. You can install our app from the home page directly https://t.co/b2yQZ0UUYg — Indian Kanoon (@indiankanoon) October 14, 2023 Why it matters: Google Play’s Payments policy has received criticism from many start-ups in recent years. So far, app developers expressed discontent with the changes that made every app, regardless of the payment method, pay a high commission to Google. In India, Matrimony.com, the online marriage platform, has challenged Google’s billing system arguing that it does not follow all…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.