Indian Government Declines to Accept Disclaimer in Case Against Blocking of Satirical Website “Dowry Calculator”

We missed this earlier: The Indian government has declined to accept a disclaimer stating that Tanul Thakur's blocked website 'www.dowrycalculator.com' is satirical, an October 4th order of the Delhi High Court observed. The order does not provide any reasoning for the government's decision. Thakur's website—a satirical take on the social custom of paying dowries ahead of weddings—was blocked by the Indian government in 2018, under Section 69A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000. Content can be blocked on various grounds under Section 69A, including in the interests of national security, state sovereignty, public order, and more. Thakur was provided with neither notice nor hearing ahead of the Section 69A blocking in 2018. He subsequently filed a case before the Delhi High Court in 2019, requesting a copy of the blocking order, adding that users should be notified ahead of Section 69A blockings. Last May, the Court ordered the IT Ministry to hand over a copy of the order, and to conduct a "post-decisional" hearing on it. Despite these actions, the Indian government did not lift the ban. Thakur's current case challenges the IT Ministry's insistence on blocking the Dowry Calculator website—whether in 2018 or 2022. The case will be heard next on January 30th, 2024. The disclaimer for the website, provided by Thakur in July in the ongoing challenge, was placed before the Inter-Ministerial Committee reviewing the case, which ultimately rejected it this time around. Notably, while reviewing Dowry Calculator's blocking last year, the Indian government argued before the Committee…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.