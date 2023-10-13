We missed this earlier: The Indian government has declined to accept a disclaimer stating that Tanul Thakur's blocked website 'www.dowrycalculator.com' is satirical, an October 4th order of the Delhi High Court observed. The order does not provide any reasoning for the government's decision. Thakur's website—a satirical take on the social custom of paying dowries ahead of weddings—was blocked by the Indian government in 2018, under Section 69A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000. Content can be blocked on various grounds under Section 69A, including in the interests of national security, state sovereignty, public order, and more. Thakur was provided with neither notice nor hearing ahead of the Section 69A blocking in 2018. He subsequently filed a case before the Delhi High Court in 2019, requesting a copy of the blocking order, adding that users should be notified ahead of Section 69A blockings. Last May, the Court ordered the IT Ministry to hand over a copy of the order, and to conduct a "post-decisional" hearing on it. Despite these actions, the Indian government did not lift the ban. Thakur's current case challenges the IT Ministry's insistence on blocking the Dowry Calculator website—whether in 2018 or 2022. The case will be heard next on January 30th, 2024. The disclaimer for the website, provided by Thakur in July in the ongoing challenge, was placed before the Inter-Ministerial Committee reviewing the case, which ultimately rejected it this time around. Notably, while reviewing Dowry Calculator's blocking last year, the Indian government argued before the Committee…
News
Indian Government Declines to Accept Disclaimer in Case Against Blocking of Satirical Website “Dowry Calculator”
Thakur’s current case challenges the IT Ministry’s insistence on blocking the Dowry Calculator website—whether in 2018 or 2022.
Latest Headlines
- EU Commissioner directs Meta and X to act against misinformation relating to Israel-Hamas war October 13, 2023
- Maharashtra’s gig worker unions declare dharna and indefinite strike starting October 19 October 13, 2023
- Indian Government Declines to Accept Disclaimer in Case Against Blocking of Satirical Website “Dowry Calculator” October 13, 2023
- Quantum Hub’s discussion on Digital India Act: What people expect, concerns around safe harbor, and more October 13, 2023
- Nearly half of India’s top 100 companies don’t undertake regular cybersecurity audits: Report October 13, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...