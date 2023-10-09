wordpress blog stats
Indian Govt Says 28% GST Slab for Online Games Involving Wagering Isn’t Retrospective: Report

“Certain” online games involving wagering had always been taxed at 28%, the govt added.

The Indian government clarified that the 28% tax slab for online real money gaming companies is not retrospective, MoneyControl reported. The Indian government added that this was because “certain” online games involving wagering had always been taxed at 28%.

The development comes after state governments raised concerns about GST being retrospectively imposed on online real money gaming companies at a recent GST Council meeting.

In July, the GST Council clarified that the tax rate for deposits made in online games involving wagering or betting was 28%, irrespective of whether they’re games of skill (non-gambling games) or games of chance (gambling games). Online games are otherwise taxed under the 18% GST slab.

Real money gaming companies offering skill games (like rummy or poker) with wagering were reportedly served massive tax evasion notices following the decision. Some of the tax demands mentioned in these orders go back years, which some argue is retrospective taxation of the companies—given that the hike only went into effect from October 1st.

The GST Authorities have also moved a Supreme Court challenge against a Karnataka High Court order quashing a similar Rs. 21,000 tax evasion notice filed against real money gaming major Gameskraft. The Authorities had initially argued that Gameskraft was indulging in betting activities and should be taxed accordingly—the platform offers online rummy games involving wagering. The High Court ruled in favour of Gameskraft, arguing that a game of skill’s character remains the same, regardless of whether wagering is involved or not, and cannot be considered gambling.

The Supreme Court’s awaited decision on the matter will settle whether games of skill involving wagering can be exempted from the 28% gambling “sin” tax. The top court has since stayed the Karnataka High Court’s order pending further directions.

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

