wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

India’s GAC issued 10 orders to social media platforms in August

MediaNama highlights the following trends of user grievances in August after looking at transparency reports from Meta, WhatsApp, Twitter and Google.

Published

What’s the news: India’s Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) issued 10 orders to social media companies Meta (Facebook and Instagram) and WhatsApp in August 2023, as per transparency reports. Compared to the 5 notices sent to WhatsApp in July 2023, the platform only received a single GAC order in the following month. Meanwhile, Meta received 9 orders in August, one more than the number of orders it received in the previous month.

What is GAC? Created as per an amendment to the IT Rules, 2021, the GAC is a regulating body which acts as the final decision-maker in case of user grievances. Its orders are binding on the platforms, who wish to retain their safe harbor protections. As MediaNama has mentioned before, there is little information about the nature of the orders sent by GAC except for details about the time and number of orders sent out. MediaNama earlier filed an RTI in this regard and will update readers once the government sends in its response.

Key takeaways from August’s transparency reports

MediaNama highlights the following trends of user grievances between August 1 and August 31 after looking at transparency reports from Meta, WhatsApp, Twitter (July 26 to August 25) and Google:

  • Users raised 90 thousand complaints: WhatsApp received 14,767 grievances in August, of which 12,461 complaints appealed for account bans. Facebook received 25,049 complaints whereas Instagram received 20,904 complaints. Both platforms flagged significant inappropriate or abusive content. Twitter reported 1,467 complaints with 1,267 grievances against abuse/harassment. Google reported 28,675 complaints with 26,533 copyright grievances.
  • Account bans and removal actions: WhatsApp banned 7,420,748 accounts while Twitter suspended 68 accounts after receiving 78 grievances for the same and overturning 10 complaints. Further, the platform actioned against 2,467 URLs. Google took 110,267 removal actions based on user complaints. Facebook took action against 5,045 reports while Instagram took action against 6,322 reports.
  • 9 thousand child abuse cases reported in August: Facebook reported 384,300 child sexual exploitation cases and 156,300 cases of child nudity and physical abuse. Instagram reported 255,200 child sexual exploitation cases and 30,100 child nudity and physical abuse. Twitter received 43 child sexual exploitation complaints and took action against 11 URLs based on the same.
  • Hate crimes reduced in August: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter together reported 189,062 hate-related content. This is less than the over-900 thousand incidents reported in the previous month. Instagram recorded the highest number of such hate-speech content pieces with 7,36,000 content pieces. Facebook reported 1,79,900 content pieces. Twitter reported 54 hateful conduct incidents.
  • Suicide and self-injury cases remain a concern: Instagram and Facebook together accounted for 3.4 million content pieces related to suicide and self-injury in July. Instagram reported as many as 2.2 million content pieces whereas Facebook reported 1.2 million content pieces. Twitter reported 23 complaints related to the promotion of suicide or self-harm – a sharp spike from the single complaint reported in July.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ