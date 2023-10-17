Expand List Of Dark Patterns, Address Regulatory Uncertainty, And Privacy Concerns: IFF’s Recommendations

The Internet Freedom Foundation has raised concerns regarding regulatory uncertainty, unaddressed privacy risks, and exhaustive categorisation of dark patterns, in its comments to the draft guidelines for prevention and regulation of dark patterns published by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) in September this year.

The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), an industry association representing companies like Google, Amazon, Meta, Spotify, etc, in its comments last week, highlighted two major concerns regarding the guidelines. One is the impact of the guidelines on ease of doing business in India for companies and the other, potential overlapping of regulatory norms in context of multiple laws that govern platforms.

Key points from IFF’s submission to the DoCA

1. Regulatory uncertainty:

The draft guidelines define dark patterns as:

“…any practices or deceptive design patterns using UI/UX (user interface/user experience) interactions on any platform; designed to mislead or trick users to do something they originally did not intend or want to do; by subverting or impairing the consumer autonomy, decision making or choice; amounting to misleading advertisement or unfair trade practice or violation of consumer rights.”

Comments: IFF has pointed out that instances of consumer deception are spread across different sectors like finance, insurance, e-commerce, travel, entertainment, etc. and some sectors already have existing regulations for tackling deceptive patterns, in a limited manner. For example, when it comes to the advertising sector, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has adopted the ‘Guidelines for Online Deceptive Design Patterns in Advertising’ and the Ministry has also notified the ‘Guidelines on Prevention of Misleading Advertisements’ in 2022.

Given that sectoral regulators may seek to establish “narrow legal frameworks” for addressing specific cases, it may lead to overlaps in regulation. Further, the DoCA has stated that the provisions under the draft guidelines shall be in addition to and not in derogation of existing regulations covering dark patterns. According to IFF, this may possibly mean that a platform engaging in dark patterns will be penalised under two laws—sectoral and general, like the DoCA’s guidelines. This, they say, will affect design, innovation, and creativity to enhance personalisation preferred by users.

They also suggested that the Ministry clearly “delineate its jurisdiction and executive functions from sectoral regulators”. “While sectoral regulators can undertake suo moto compliance assessment on entities, the Guidelines can act as a public-facing recourse for aggrieved consumers to report dark patterns. Both can coexist harmoniously if jurisdiction is expressly divided at the outset,” the submission added.

2. Encouraging self-regulation

Highlighting the role of industry players in tackling dark patterns that continuously evolve in design, form, and tactics, IFF stated that self-regulatory methods employed by platforms and entities can prove to be useful in addressing the issue. They reiterate the point raised by stakeholders during the consultation with DoCA that ethical design guidelines established by online platforms to discourage dark patterns, encouraging responsible design practices, and conducting independent audits can help identify and rectify dark pattern issues.

“We agree with the stakeholders to an extent – striking a balance between regulatory oversight through guidelines and a nodal regulator, and self-regulation among market players, can be an effective framework to curb the use of dark patterns,” IFF noted.

Further, IFF has also recommended that the DoCA may consider defining broad parameters of dark patterns instead of an exhaustive list of categories that may lead to overlaps with the Consumer Protection Act 2019 and affect genuine innovation.

3. Categorisation of dark patterns

DoCA’s draft guidelines on dark patterns define ten categories of dark patterns as ‘Specified Dark Patterns’ under Annexure 1. These include– false urgency, basket sneaking, confirm shaming, forced action, subscription trap, interface interference, bait and switch, drip pricing, disguised advertisement, and nagging.

4. Setting parameters for penalising dark patterns

In order to ensure that the guidelines cover small as well as big entities equally and justifiably, IFF is of the view that the Ministry must set clear parameters to penalise dark patterns. According to them, one of the ways to do this, is to establish an “intention to deceive” to assess the extent of consumer harm and appropriate penalisation.

“Owing to their deceptive nature, it may be tricky to see if a dark pattern was employed by an entity with the intention to deceive. But a case-by-case assessment on merits can establish intent, and the entity can be penalised accordingly,” IFF added. They also suggest that penalties should differ taking into consideration the size of the firm and the categories of the dark patterns.

5. Addressing privacy risks associated with dark patterns

According to IFF, the guidelines do not address privacy risks posed by dark patterns, such as uninformed collection of unnecessary personal data of consumers. Given that the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, does not govern “interfaces or designs” through which personal data is collected, the members stated that the draft guidelines can regulate consumer data-collection through dark patterns. They recommend:

The DoCA can include additional categories of dark patterns, which hurt consumer privacy and provide illustrations for the same. These may include nagging, bait and switch, and privacy zuckering (when a website tricks one into sharing more information against the consumer’s choice) etc.

The Ministry could also suggest standards and principles for platforms or entities engaging in data collection that can guide them on how to collect minimal data in a transparent manner. “Establishing principles like ‘privacy by design’, which encourage data protection through inherent technology design, has proven to help meet this objective and mitigate consumer data risks,” the submission noted.

IFF noted that the Ministry has been considering equipping users with “tools and resources (like browser extensions, apps or plugins)” that will enable them to make informed choices online to safeguard themselves from privacy risks and dark patterns. However, the submission pointed out that consumer empowerment is important, but the burden of preventing harms caused by dark patterns must not shifted to the consumer.

The submission added, “We believe that features such as accessible privacy policies, customisable settings, default opt-outs, etc. must be built into the design of the platform or entity. This can be enforced in law through these Guidelines or other future frameworks by the Ministry in tandem with MeitY and the DPB.”

7. Strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms

IFF has recommended that through these guidelines the Ministry can strengthen existing “enforcement mechanisms and grievance redress channels” established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The Grievances Against Misleading Advertisements (GAMA) portal launched by the DoCA and ASCI, can also be leveraged and expanded to enable timely redressal of complaints.

“Notwithstanding the portal, the Guidelines should clearly set out all the recourses available to an aggrieved consumer to file complaints against dark patterns, including the general route under the Act of approaching the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission as well as DoCA’s National Consumer Helpline (NCH 1915),” the recommendation added.