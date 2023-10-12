The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), an industry body that counts prominent global and Indian tech companies as its members, passed resolutions recently that mandate the presence of Indian companies in its leadership. According to the passed resolutions: The Chairman of IAMAI must be from an Indian company; All members of the governing council must either be founders, co-founders, chairpersons, country heads, CEOs, executive directors, or COOs of their companies; 50 percent of the seats at the governing council will be reserved for Indian firms. MoneyControl reported that venture capital firm PeakXV, a prominent investor in Indian startups, opposed these resolutions, arguing that Indian founders and startups should compete against global big tech firms on merit, and not get governing positions because of reservations. Other unnamed entities also opposed some of these resolutions, the report said. Why were these resolutions passed? Although there is no public explanation for these changes, back in February 2023, the IAMAI sent a submission to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) objecting to ex-ante regulations for digital markets. These regulations would restrain large tech companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta from carrying out certain practices. This view irked some Indian startup founders who accused the industry body of furthering the interests of foreign tech companies to the detriment of Indian companies. MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Varma, Matrimony.com CEO Murugavel Janakiraman, and Shaadi.com Founder and Shark Tank investor Anupam Mittal were among those who voiced their concerns about IAMAI publicly. Another issue that…
News
Chairman and half the governing council of IAMAI will be from Indian companies
The current composition of IAMAI’s leadership is largely Indian, while the governing council is made up of executives mostly from Indian companies.
Latest Headlines
- Chairman and half the governing council of IAMAI will be from Indian companies October 12, 2023
- Delhi High Court directs Humans of Bombay and People of India not to use each other’s content October 12, 2023
- Manipur Government Extends Internet Shutdown In The State For More Five Days October 12, 2023
- UPI is “incredibly painful” as ecosystem participants are losing money: Mastercard CFO October 12, 2023
- Amazon seeks regulatory approval for satellite communication services in India: report October 12, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...