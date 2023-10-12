Chairman and half the governing council of IAMAI will be from Indian companies

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), an industry body that counts prominent global and Indian tech companies as its members, passed resolutions recently that mandate the presence of Indian companies in its leadership. According to the passed resolutions: The Chairman of IAMAI must be from an Indian company; All members of the governing council must either be founders, co-founders, chairpersons, country heads, CEOs, executive directors, or COOs of their companies; 50 percent of the seats at the governing council will be reserved for Indian firms. MoneyControl reported that venture capital firm PeakXV, a prominent investor in Indian startups, opposed these resolutions, arguing that Indian founders and startups should compete against global big tech firms on merit, and not get governing positions because of reservations. Other unnamed entities also opposed some of these resolutions, the report said. Why were these resolutions passed? Although there is no public explanation for these changes, back in February 2023, the IAMAI sent a submission to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) objecting to ex-ante regulations for digital markets. These regulations would restrain large tech companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta from carrying out certain practices. This view irked some Indian startup founders who accused the industry body of furthering the interests of foreign tech companies to the detriment of Indian companies. MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Varma, Matrimony.com CEO Murugavel Janakiraman, and Shaadi.com Founder and Shark Tank investor Anupam Mittal were among those who voiced their concerns about IAMAI publicly. Another issue that…

