Govt may set up a regulatory sandbox for OTT communication apps: Report

The sandbox, as per reports, will be used to test out features of various OTT communication applications before they are released in the market.

Published

The 2023 draft of the Telecommunication Bill is expected to consist of a regulatory sandbox for new and existing over-the-top (OTT) communication platforms to test their features before they are released to the users, according to a report by the Economic Times. The report suggests that the latest draft of the Telecom Bill sets out specific administrative rules and eligibility criteria for allowing OTT communication platforms, like WhatsApp and Signal, to be tested in these sandboxes. 

This is in line with the 2022 draft of the telecom bill, which also urged the government to create a regulatory sandbox for the purpose of, “encouraging and facilitating innovation and technological development in telecommunication.” 

Some context: 

In June this year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper seeking comments on the implementation of a regulatory sandbox in the digital communication sector. The paper was released in accordance with a reference by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) from March 2023 that said that a regulatory sandbox can be provided to, “ digital communication startups/ digital communication technology developers/ innovative service providers/institutions to test out newer concepts and innovations in the controlled environment before launching it in the open market.” While DoT’s reference discusses digital communication startups (which could potentially include OTT platforms), the consultation paper notably lacked any mention of OTT communication platforms. 

What could this sandbox potentially look like?

Based on the comments TRAI’s consultation paper received, the sandbox should only be open to licensed Indian companies. Any other company that wants to participate in it, will have to partner with a licensed telecom service provider. 

Another feature worth discussing is the lack of significant financial support for participants. TRAI says that while it is open to proposals for funding support for deserving products/services, applicants that do not require funding will have a higher chance of being accepted, and thus, participants should make their own funding arrangements. This makes one wonder whether a digital communication startup would even want to enroll in such a sandbox given that it doesn’t have any financial incentive to do so. 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM.

 

