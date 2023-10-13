Google will protect its generative AI users from copyright lawsuits

Google on October 12 said that it would fight any copyright lawsuits filed against customers that use its generative AI services. “Put simply: if customers are challenged on copyright grounds, we will assume responsibility for the potential legal risks involved,” the company said.

This guarantee is a “two-pronged, industry-first approach” that covers any challenges against the training data used by Google for generative AI models as well as output generated by these models, the company explained in a blog post.

Notably, the consumer-focused Google Bard is not covered.

With copyright concerns being one of the most significant issues with generative AI, this announcement by Google will appeal to its users. Microsoft and Adobe have also made similar commitments to protect their users from copyright lawsuits.

Which Google AI services are covered: Any output generated by the following AI services is covered under this protection:

Duet AI in Workspace, including generated text in Google Docs and Gmail and generated images in Google Slides and Google Meet

Duet AI in Google Cloud, including Duet AI for assisted application development

Vertex AI Search

Vertex AI Conversation

Vertex AI Text Embedding API / Multimodal Embeddings

Visual Captioning/Visual Q&A on Vertex AI

Codey APIs

Caveat: “This indemnity only applies if you didn’t try to intentionally create or use generated output to infringe the rights of others, and similarly, are using existing and emerging tools, for example, to cite sources to help use generated output responsibly,” Google said.

