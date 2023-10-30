Apps on Google Play must allow users to flag offensive AI-generated content

Apps that let users generate content using AI must also allow them to report or flag offensive AI-generated content without needing to exit the app and the developers must use this feedback to improve the content filtering and moderation processes in their apps, Google on October 25 said in its updated Play policy.

“As generative AI models become more widely available, you may be integrating them into your apps. In line with Google’s commitment to responsible AI practices, we want to help ensure AI-generated content is safe for people and that their feedback is incorporated,” Google noted.

This in-app reporting system is similar to what is required today under Google’s User Generated Content policies that apply to social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Article continues below , you might also want to read:

This new policy will go into effect early next year, Google said. It will apply to apps that generate AI content by any combination of text, voice, and image prompt input. It would not apply to apps that merely host AI-generated content such as social media apps, Google’s support page explains.

Google’s existing developer policies also prohibit generative AI apps from generating offensive content, including prohibited content listed under Google Play’s Inappropriate Content policies, content that may exploit or abuse children, and content that can deceive users or enable dishonest behaviours.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!