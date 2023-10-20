Google on October 19 announced that it will start manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India "in an effort to make them more widely available across the country." "We intend to start with the Pixel 8 and will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce Pixel smartphones locally. We expect these devices to start to roll out in 2024," Google said, adding that India is a priority market for Pixel smartphones. https://twitter.com/AshwiniVaishnaw/status/1714957785816023190?s=20 Apple has been manufacturing iPhones in India since 2017 and has increased its production in the country in recent months in a bid to diversify its manufacturing away from China. This year, India-made iPhone 15 and 15 Plus devices were made available on the first day of sale, not to the liking of Chinese social media users who criticised the quality of the manufacturing. Article continues below , you might also want to read: 38 Tech Companies To Make Laptops In India Under PLI 2.0 For IT Hardware: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Indian Government Shares Detailed Break Up Of Tax Evasion By Chinese Smartphone Companies Apple iPhone 15 Pro Models Support India’s GPS Alternative NavIC Not all parts of the phone are expected to be made in India. As Apple does for iPhones, Google will also likely import parts from around the world and assemble the phones in India. While consumers might find better availability of Pixel devices going forward, it remains to be seen if they would also see a price drop because of the local manufacturing. In the…
News
Google to manufacture its Pixel smartphones in India
Not all parts of the phone, however, are expected to be made in India. As is the case with Apple, Google will also likely import parts from around the world, and assemble the phone in India.
Latest Headlines
- Language Inclusivity, Access To Govt Information, Improving ‘Search’ Through GenAI: Google’s New AI Services For India October 20, 2023
- Allahabad HC Rules that Liking A Post Online Doesn’t Amount to Publishing or Transmitting Obscene Content October 20, 2023
- Central Bureau of Investigation, Microsoft, Amazon join hands for nation-wide crackdown on cybercrime October 20, 2023
- Earnings result: Netflix sees growth in membership post password crackdown October 20, 2023
- Google Pay launches new credit features for consumers and merchants October 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...