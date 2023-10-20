Google to manufacture its Pixel smartphones in India

Google on October 19 announced that it will start manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India "in an effort to make them more widely available across the country." "We intend to start with the Pixel 8 and will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce Pixel smartphones locally. We expect these devices to start to roll out in 2024," Google said, adding that India is a priority market for Pixel smartphones. https://twitter.com/AshwiniVaishnaw/status/1714957785816023190?s=20 Apple has been manufacturing iPhones in India since 2017 and has increased its production in the country in recent months in a bid to diversify its manufacturing away from China. This year, India-made iPhone 15 and 15 Plus devices were made available on the first day of sale, not to the liking of Chinese social media users who criticised the quality of the manufacturing. Article continues below , you might also want to read: 38 Tech Companies To Make Laptops In India Under PLI 2.0 For IT Hardware: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Indian Government Shares Detailed Break Up Of Tax Evasion By Chinese Smartphone Companies Apple iPhone 15 Pro Models Support India’s GPS Alternative NavIC Not all parts of the phone are expected to be made in India. As Apple does for iPhones, Google will also likely import parts from around the world and assemble the phones in India. While consumers might find better availability of Pixel devices going forward, it remains to be seen if they would also see a price drop because of the local manufacturing. In the…

