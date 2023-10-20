Google Pay launches new credit features for consumers and merchants

Google on October 19 announced that Google Pay users will be able to make UPI payments from credit lines sanctioned by banks starting with ICICI Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India in September began allowing UPI to be linked with pre-sanctioned credit lines from banks. Credit lines are pre-approved borrowing limits. They differ from loans in many ways: interest is charged only on the amount of credit availed not the entire sanctioned amount, interest is generally higher when compared to loans, less paperwork and collateral requirements than loans, access to credit gets replenished every time payment is made.

Google also said that it will enable small businesses to have easier access to formal credit. For this purpose, Google is partnering with ePayLater (for offering credit lines to merchants), DMI Finance (for small ticket loans), Indifi (for repeat loans), and ICICI Bank.

Google Pay consumers can also apply for personal loans on the app through partners like DMI Finance and Axis Bank, Google added.

“Where only 1 in 5 credit-eligible users in India currently get access to formal credit, many have no recourse but to turn to informal lenders and often get mired by exorbitant interest rates. Responsible credit is the solution, but only a small section of people in India can get formal credit as it requires a high threshold income and cumbersome paperwork. This excludes millions of eligible but underserved Indians with lower incomes and fewer assets from the economic opportunities that unlock with formal credit,” Google said in its blog post.

Early results with credit products on Google Pay have been encouraging, with half of the loans disbursed through Google Pay to borrowers with less than 30,000 rupees of monthly income, a vast majority of which belong to tier 2 towns and beyond.

