Language Inclusivity, Access To Govt Information, Improving ‘Search’ Through GenAI: Google’s New AI Services For India

To advance the development of indigenous generative AI technologies in India, Google has announced the collaboration of Google Cloud with the IT Ministry’s Bhashini platform to launch a Center of Excellence on Generative AI and Language Inclusivity. Bhashini is a language translation platform that aims to harness AI and emerging language technologies (such as GPT) to provide all Indians access to multi-lingual content on the internet.

In a series of announcements during the 9th edition of ‘Google for India’ event on October 19, Google also revealed multiple plans that focus on enhancing the capabilities of its generative AI products and leveraging them for offering services in India.

Why it matters: Google, Microsoft, and Meta have been entering into agreements with the Indian government to provide AI-based products and services across different sectors, mainly agriculture and skill development. Last month, Microsoft also published a report detailing a blueprint for AI governance in India, which primarily delved into a five-point approach for framing laws, policies, and regulations for ensuring accountability of AI systems. The Indian government has stayed mum on the developments concerning regulation of AI around the world, but has been vocal about AI-related innovation. Hence, partnerships between the big tech companies and the Indian government are worth noting to keep a track of movement in the AI space spanning diverse fields.

Here are the key AI-focused announcements:

1. Enhancing Search Generative Experience or SGE

Google is introducing new capabilities to its SGE feature to encourage Indian users to access AI-powered information on a wide-range of queries. Further, the company is adding images and videos to such AI-powered results on its SGE.

As explained in the blog, when a user is searching for “what are the various ways to drape a saree?”, the SGE will also provide references to multiple guides for draping sarees with images and videos, in addition to text-based articles. Similarly, another additional feature on SGE will allow users to explore places and things to do in a city while offering specific details in its reviews.

2. Center of Excellence on Generative AI

According to the company’s blogpost, the Center of Excellence on Generative AI and Language Inclusivity, to be launched in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is expected to develop “citizen-centric services” in local Indian languages. The company is looking at equipping over one million professionals and students with generative AI knowledge and skills.

3. Launching “a” for access to welfare services

Google Cloud has partnered with Axis My India to build a “multilingual super-app” called “a” which will serve as a one-stop platform for citizens, in the rural as well as urban areas, to access information about government social welfare programmes, everyday amenities, employment opportunities, health care facilities, etc.

The blogpost explained, “Gen AI from Google Cloud will also enable Axis My India to not only match user queries with the most relevant and personalized government information in real time, and in the language they speak, but it will also get smarter over time as it tracks touchpoints from initial query to the delivery of the final benefit to the citizen.”

4. Supporting use of AI in the agriculture sector

Google is also planning to increase its funding to organisations that are adopting latest AI products and technology in different sectors. Similarly, the company will provide a $3.3 million grant to Wadhwani AI, a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation, to support its work with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoAFW). As noted in the blogpost, the organisation is working to deploy AI-powered pest management technology for 10 staple food crops across the country. This is in addition to the technology which is already in use for the CottonAce application, which guides small cotton farmers on the “optimal time” to take preventive action on crop-destruction by pests, developed with support from nine Google fellows.

Emphasis on AI products that offer multi-lingual services

Microsoft has already been providing AI services to India through various products that mainly offer translation features and allow easy access to governance-related information. The company’s Jugalbandi chatbot, launched in April this year, is a generative AI-driven chatbot accessible through WhatsApp. Jugalbandi can process speech or text inputs in different Indian languages and generate responses, based on the government databases that the chatbot is trained on. Similar to Google’s plans, Jugalbandi also uses Bhashini, to improve access to digital services in Indian languages and to create an “open-source repository of usable datasets” for training AI models.

Microsoft is also collaborating with India’s AI4Bharat, a research lab sponsored by Nandan Nilekani, to train AI models to “recognize, interpret, and transcribe the world’s sign languages”. Additionally, the company had provided AI capabilities to MyGov Saathi, a chatbot created in 2020 to communicate key healthcare information with Indian citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scope of the chatbot is now expanded to disseminate information about governance-related services. Further, Microsoft’s various products are being used by various Indian organisations to automate operations in the agriculture sector.

