Google under investigation in Japan for anti-competitive practices for its search services

Allegations against Google include its entering into license agreements with android mobile device manufacturers, wherein the company makes the latter install its services, including Google search, Google Chrome browser etc.

Published

Japan’s Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has opened an investigation against Google for alleged violations of the country’s antimonopoly act, it said in a press release on October 23. The JFTC suspects that Google has excluded or restricted the business activities of its competitors by entering into license agreements with Android mobile device manufacturers (OEMs). Under these agreements, Google makes the manufacturers install applications such as its search application Google Search, its web browser Google Chrome, and its app store Google Play. 

Further, Google is also suspected of restricting competition by entering revenue-sharing agreements with OEMs– where Google shares its revenue from its search advertising service with OEMs on the condition that the OEMs do not pre-install Google’s competitors’ search applications. 

For this probe, JFTC is seeking information from third-party individuals and organizations. The final day for sending in information is November 22, 2023.

Why it matters:

This isn’t the first time that Google has been pulled up for being allegedly anti-competitive. Similar concerns have also been raised in the UK, the US, the European Union, and even in India. In the EU and India, Google has also introduced a Choice Screen which allows users to select a search provider to power the search box on their home screen and as the default in Chrome (if installed). 

Besides this, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered that Google cannot offer any monetary/other incentives to, or enter into any arrangement with, OEMs to ensure exclusivity for its search services. It has also been ordered to allow the listing of other app stores on Google Play. While these directions by the CCI have not been implemented, as more and more countries take action against Google for these practices, it is possible that Google might be compelled to make changes to its business practices on a global scale. 

