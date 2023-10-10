Gmail introduces new rules for bulk senders to prevent spam

We missed this earlier: In a bid to fight spam, Google on October 3 announced the following new rules for those who send more than 5,000 emails to Gmail addresses in a day:

1. Bulk senders must authenticate their emails: Those who send bulk emails must authenticate their emails following well-established best practices such as by setting up DKIM, which prevents miscreants from spoofing the email of a legitimate sender.

“Many bulk senders don’t appropriately secure and configure their systems, allowing attackers to easily hide in their midst. To help fix that, we’ve focused on a crucial aspect of email security: the validation that a sender is who they claim to be. As basic as it sounds, it’s still sometimes impossible to verify who an email is from given the web of antiquated and inconsistent systems on the internet,” Google explained.

2. Allow users to easily unsubscribe: Bulk senders must allow email receivers to unsubscribe with just one click rather than “jump through hoops to stop receiving unwanted messages.” The unsubscription requests must be processed within two days.

3. Spam rate thresholds: Gmail will start enforcing “a clear spam rate threshold that senders must stay under to ensure Gmail recipients aren’t bombarded with unwanted messages.” Currently, Gmail advises bulk senders to keep their spam rate below 0.3 percent, but this is merely a recommendation.

These new rules go into effect in February 2024 and bulk senders can find more detailed guidance here

Google also said that industry partners like Yahoo are also on board to adopt the new rules. “In the interconnected world of email, that takes all of us working together. Yahoo looks forward to working with Google and the rest of the email community to make these common sense, high-impact changes the new industry standard,” Marcel Becker, Senior Director for Product at Yahoo, remarked.

