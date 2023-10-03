Last Call: International Trends In Network Usage Fees, 4th October

We’ve confirmed over 100+ attendees and a stellar speaker line-up for our virtual discussion on ‘International trends in Network usage fees’ on October 4.

Register here.

Join us to better understand global developments in network usage fees, and discussions taking place in Europe, Brazil and South Korea, with an amazing lineup of speakers and some hard-hitting questions.

MediaNama discussions, virtually or otherwise, involve participation from attendees, and we’d love to take your questions during the discussion.

Event: Discussion on ‘International trends in Network usage fees’

Date: Wednesday, October 4

Time: 7:00- 9:00 PM KST / 3:30- 5:30 PM IST / 12:00-2:00 PM CET / 6:00-8:00 AM EDT

Agenda and confirmed speakers

International trends in Network usage fees: The European debate on network fees South Korea’s experience implementing network usage fees Network fee models: Their utility and challenges



Speakers:

Carl Gahnberg, Director of Policy Development and Research at the Internet Society Barbara van Schewick, Stanford University Professor KS Park, Korea University School of Law Thomas Volmer, Head of Global Content Delivery Policy, Netflix Alissa Starzak, Vice President, Global Head of Public Policy, Cloudflare Bhupinder Jit, Public policy professional



MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from ADIF, Google, Meta, and Netflix.

Key questions that you can expect answers for in our sessions:

How does the EU’s current Open Internet Regulation work? How does it align with fair share agreements currently in discussion?

How does the sender-party network pays system operate in Korea? How is this different from the sender-party network pays system being debated in Europe?

Can network operators refuse to carry content providers who fail to pay the network share charges?

How will regulators ensure that network fees are directed toward infrastructure development?

What are the possible alternatives to network fees in supporting telecom infrastructure development?

We have published a reading list to help you prepare for the discussion.

Important:

Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.