Video: Here’s What You Need To Know About Vidya Samiksha Kendras For Education Data

With plans to digitise the education sector in India, the Education Ministry has introduced multiple projects to establish digital infrastructures for unifying education databases, in the last couple of years. Data-driven policy-making and decision-making is one of the core objectives outlined in projects like the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) or the Education Ecosystem Registry (EER). In order to ramp up implementation of these grand plans, the government has been asking states to set up Vidya Samiksha Kendras (VSKs) at state level to leverage data for providing education services.

While stakeholders have previously raised questions regarding aspects related to student privacy, data security, and lack of access to technical resources, the government has been continuing with pre-determined plans without offering any information in the public domain about how these challenges will be tackled.

What are these VSKs and what purpose will they serve? Find out in this quick explainer video:

