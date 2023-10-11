Event Announcement: PrivacyNama 2023, October 26th and 27th #Ad

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend the 2023 edition of our annual conference ‘PrivacyNama’. This year’s conference will focus on various aspects of rulemaking under India’s recently-passed data protection law, and the implications of different approaches that might be taken.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, is currently the hottest topic in Indian tech policy—and it impacts every kind of business, whether an Internet Service Provider, a tech start-up, or a messaging app. Whether the law strengthens people’s privacy rights or not is a question to be addressed, but right now, it’s important to look at how the law will be implemented by companies, and the challenges that might accompany this. At PrivacyNama 2023, we will address pertinent questions related to the execution of the law’s various provisions across sectors.

Dates and Time: October 26th (Thursday) from 1:00 to 5:30 pm; October 27th (Friday) from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Venue: Delhi. Virtual participation available.

Please register here to attend the in-person event . Or, click to register to participate virtually for day 1 and day 2 . Note: registration doesn’t guarantee participation.

Agenda:

October 26th Registration and Lunch | 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Notice, Consent, and Grounds for Processing | 2:00 pm to 3:15 pm Children and Privacy | 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm Chief Privacy Officers Roundtable | 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm



October 27th User Rights and Principles For the Rules | 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Data Protection Commissioner Roundtable | 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Lunch | 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Cross Border Data Flows: Adequacy, Rulemaking, and Sectoral Regulations | 2:15 pm to 3:15 pm Obligations for Data Fiduciaries: What Next? | 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm Data Protection Board: Adjudication and Next Steps | 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm



What will we discuss?

Implementing India’s much-awaited data protection law may require businesses to change the fundamentals of their operations. How do you offer services to children when you can’t track them? How do you verify a child’s age in the first place? How do you obtain ‘meaningful’ consent from users based on sparsely-worded ‘notices’? How should sensitive data be protected when the law doesn’t specify regulations for it? Given that the law is much slimmer than previous drafts, what rights do users actually have over how their data is collected and stored?

How is a business impacted if a country you transfer personal data to is blacklisted by the Indian government? Will a lone government-appointed Data Protection Board tasked with ensuring compliance with the law have the capacity and independence to rule fairly on disputes? What can other countries’ and companies’ experiences teach us about implementation and execution of data protection laws?

We’ll be exploring the answers to these questions and much at PrivacyNama 2023, with India’s best tech policy leaders, lawyers, companies, and civil society organisations. Stay tuned for announcements on our line up of brilliant speakers over the coming weeks.

In the meantime, block your calendars, and don’t forget to apply to attend this invite-only discussion, or to participate virtually on day 1 and day 2. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

Why should you attend?

Here are 5 reasons why, if you’re in technology/policy, you must consider attending MediaNama discussions:

Share your point of view and get instant feedback : At MediaNama discussions you get to share your point of view, instead of being talked to by a panel: over 60% of a MediaNama discussion is interactive and focused on debating issues with the participants in the roomful of an audience curated for relevance. Meet others working on the same subject : we have dedicated networking time at MediaNama discussions, where you can meet and engage with others working on the same subject, and get a sense of what’s happening behind the scenes. Hear a point you hadn’t considered : We curate our participants for a diversity of perspectives, with people working on the same issue, but coming from a different background: hear not just from policy wonks, but also technologists, founders, people working with lawmakers, among others. There’s always another way of looking at something. Outcome focused : At the end of each session, one of the key questions we consider is a wishlist: what should change, why and how? Breadth and depth of understanding: At MediaNama we are focused on providing our readers and attendees with both the depth and breadth of understanding of technology policy. We work hard to determine the probing questions that lend themselves to a deeper understanding of issues, discuss principles, and bring out perspectives that you might not have considered. You can ask questions too. Sometimes the questions are more important than an answer.

