European Commission released the summary results of its exploratory consultation on the future of the electronic communications sector and its infrastructure on October 10. This consultation sought stakeholder opinions on whether online platforms should pay telecom companies a fee (or as the commission calls it a ‘fair contribution mechanism’) for the use of their network infrastructure. Telcos in the EU responded to the consultation by saying that online platforms, should pay them a fee for the use of their network infrastructure. They argued that such a fee would lead to faster rollout of advanced networks, “better internet quality for European citizens, sustainability, innovation, job creation, consistent and competitive prices for EU consumers." On the same day that the results were shared, Reuters reported based on unnamed sources that EU will have to wait until 2025 when the European Commission is formed before getting any clarity on network usage fees. Who responded to the consultation? The commission received 437 responses to the consultation and 164 position papers (essays that present an opinion about an issue). Of the responses received, 108 were submitted by companies, 87 by business associations, 124 by citizens (114 by EU citizens and 10 by non-EU citizens), 47 by non-governmental organizations (“NGOs”), 16 by research / academic institutions, 14 by consumer organizations and 5 by trade unions. Key points mentioned in the consultation results: Fees currently paid by digital players: A few respondents (mainly ECN providers) said that across EU member states there are different payment practices between…
News
European Commission releases the results of its exploratory consultation on network fee
The European Commission consultation asked stakeholders whether online platforms should pay telecom companies a fee for the use of the latter’s network infrastructure.
Latest Headlines
- India’s competition watchdog to conduct market study on AI October 11, 2023
- European Commission releases the results of its exploratory consultation on network fee October 11, 2023
- Enforcement Directorate arrests four in money laundering case against Chinese smartphone maker Vivo October 11, 2023
- Prasar Bharati Plans to Launch OTT Platform: What Does It Mean for Livestreaming and Messaging Services? October 11, 2023
- How to curb “review bombing,” Kerala HC asks State Police October 11, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...