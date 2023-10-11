European Commission releases the results of its exploratory consultation on network fee

European Commission released the summary results of its exploratory consultation on the future of the electronic communications sector and its infrastructure on October 10. This consultation sought stakeholder opinions on whether online platforms should pay telecom companies a fee (or as the commission calls it a ‘fair contribution mechanism’) for the use of their network infrastructure. Telcos in the EU responded to the consultation by saying that online platforms, should pay them a fee for the use of their network infrastructure. They argued that such a fee would lead to faster rollout of advanced networks, “better internet quality for European citizens, sustainability, innovation, job creation, consistent and competitive prices for EU consumers." On the same day that the results were shared, Reuters reported based on unnamed sources that EU will have to wait until 2025 when the European Commission is formed before getting any clarity on network usage fees. Who responded to the consultation? The commission received 437 responses to the consultation and 164 position papers (essays that present an opinion about an issue). Of the responses received, 108 were submitted by companies, 87 by business associations, 124 by citizens (114 by EU citizens and 10 by non-EU citizens), 47 by non-governmental organizations (“NGOs”), 16 by research / academic institutions, 14 by consumer organizations and 5 by trade unions. Key points mentioned in the consultation results: Fees currently paid by digital players: A few respondents (mainly ECN providers) said that across EU member states there are different payment practices between…

