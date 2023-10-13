wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

EU Commissioner directs Meta and X to act against misinformation relating to Israel-Hamas war

While Meta listed its efforts in a blog post, X’s response to the EU Commissioner’s letter was not made public.

Published

What’s the news: “In the three days following October 7, [Meta] removed or marked as disturbing more than 795,000 pieces of content for violating these policies in Hebrew and Arabic… As compared to the two months prior, in the three days following October 7, [Meta] removed seven times as many pieces of content on a daily basis for violating our Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy in Hebrew and Arabic alone,” said Meta on October 13, 2023, in a post listing the social media giant’s efforts regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

Meta’s response came two days after Thierry Breton, the European Union Commissioner, sent a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg enquiring about the company’s measures to address the situation.

“We are seeing a surge of illegal content and disinformation being disseminated in the EU via certain platforms. I would ask you to be very vigilant to ensure strict compliance with the DSA [Digital Service Act] rules on terms of service, on the requirement of timely, diligent and objective action following notices of illegal content in the EU and on the need for proportionate and effective mitigation measures. I urgently invite you to ensure that your systems are effective. Needless to say, I also expect you to be in contact with the relevant law enforcement authorities and Europol, and ensure that you respond promptly to any requests,” said Breton, adding that the organisation expected a response within 24 hours.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fact-checkers taking the charge on Meta platforms: Responding to the letter, Meta said it is currently working with “third-party fact-checkers in the region to debunk false claims.” The company also made it easier for fact-checkers to “find and rate content related to the war, using keyword detection to group related content in one place.”

Warning labels to content: Meta said it is giving people “more information to decide what to read, trust, and share” by adding warning labels on content that fact-checkers rate false and applying labels to state-controlled media publishers.

“We also have limits on message forwarding and label messages that haven’t originated with the sender so people are aware that something is information from a third party,” said Meta.

Expanding policy on Violence and Incitement: Meta temporarily expanded our Violence and Incitement policy and removed content that “clearly identifies hostages.” However, it still allows content with blurred images of the victims that are in line with standards established by the Geneva Convention.

X CEO also receives letter from EU Commissioner: Aside from Zuckerberg, Breton had also sent a letter to X microblogging platform’s CEO Elon Musk raising concerns about how the platform may be in the process of being used to circulate illegal content and disinformation. He asked Musk on October 10 to ensure a clear transparency policy regarding content. Like Zuckerberg, he asked Musk to respond within 24 hours.

Then on October 12, Breton announced that X had received a reply from X regarding the same. This was around 1:29 PM as per the platform’s time stamp.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, on that same day at 11:15 PM, the Commission issued a press release stating it was investigating X’s compliance with the DSA. It asked X to provide the requested information to the Commission services by October 18 “for questions related to the activation and functioning of X’s crisis response protocol” and by October 31 on the rest.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ