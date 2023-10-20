Earnings result: Netflix sees growth in membership post password crackdown

Going ahead with its plans to curb password sharing that were announced in the previous quarter, Netflix has seen a 10% year-on-year growth in memberships in the third quarter of 2023. The company mentioned that it has added 8.76 million paid subscriptions this quarter across the globe which is a significant jump compared to the same quarter last year when it had garnered 2.41 million subscribers. The company attributes its rise in subscribers to the rollout of paid sharing, its programming, and the growth of streaming services globally. Netflix saw a 7.8% year-on-year rise in revenue this quarter with a total revenue of $8.5 billion. It expects its operating margin for the financial year to be 20%.

The company mentioned that while it has seen success in converting password borrowers into paid add-ons, there is a segment of borrowers that it will not convert in the next quarters. “There are Smart TV households that we want to win over the next several years. And those borrowers we’re not going to convert in the next couple of quarters represent that same group,” Gregory K. Peters, the Co-CEO of Netflix said during the company’s earnings call. He mentioned that the company will approach these borrowers the same way it approaches the people who have never signed up for Netflix— through its content offerings.

Changes in average revenue per membership:

On a cumulative basis, Netflix’s ARM (average revenue per membership) decreased by 1% year over year (factoring in foreign exchange), this is in line with the company’s ARM in the previous quarter. The company attributes the decline in ARM to “a higher percentage of membership growth from lower ARM countries, limited price increases over the past 18 months, and some shift in plan mix.”

Netflix saw an increase in average revenue per membership (ARM) in every region that it caters to except the Asia Pacific where it saw a slight decline with ARM going from $7.66 million to $7.62 million. In terms of subscriber count, the region with the most significant growth was Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with a net addition of 3.95 million subscribers.

“We expect a more balanced mix of membership and ARM [average revenue per membership] growth in 2024 and beyond 2024,” Netflix’s CFO, Spenser Adam Neumann, pointed out, speaking about the company’s outlook toward ARM in 2024.

Implications of the end of the writers and actors’ strike:

In its shareholder letter, Netflix estimates that it expects to spend around $13 billion on content production, and assuming that the writers and actors strike is resolved, this will rise to $17 billion in 2024. While an agreement has been reached with the Writers’ Guild, the same is yet to be accomplished with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

“At the very end of our last session together, the Guild presented this new demand that kind of on top of everything for a per-subscriber levy unrelated to viewing or success, and this really broke our momentum, unfortunately,” Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix said when asked about how the end of the writers’ strike will impact the company. Sarandos said that he is glad that the company has a pre-existing catalog of shows/films. As pointed out in the previous quarter, the company expects the strikes to create “some lumpiness in FCF [free cash flow] over the 2023/2024 period.” Free cash flow (FCF) is the money left after operating expenses and capital expenditures. Netflix estimates FCF to be approximately $6.5 billion in 2023 which is up from its forecast in the previous quarter ($5 billion).

On transparency about streaming data:

“I think we’ve gotten to a place where it’s [streaming] mostly about engagement and that does capture the value of watching and that things will become much more transparent the way TV has always had ratings and music has always had [a] billboard and the theatrical has always had box office. So it will be much more common for the data to be fully transparent,” Sarandos said.

He explained that the company had previously not released this data because its creators felt like they were “trapped in this kind of overnight ratings world and weekend box office world defining their success and failures.” Sarandos made these comments addressing a question by a representative of Bank of America Securities who had asked him about the new metrics that talent (writers and actors) would be paid on. Sarandos’ answer failed to address which metrics would be considered for paying talent.

Growth of Netflix’s ads plans:

The company mentioned that its ads plan has seen a 70% rise in membership quarter over quarter. Further, it said that in the countries where the plan has been introduced (Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States) 30% of the sign-ups were to the ads plan.

“We’ve improved features like number of streams, [and] the video resolution. We’re going to keep doing that. We’re adding downloads now,” said Peters discussing how making the ads-plan more competitive has led to a rise in membership. We’re going to roll out our Binge ad product later this year,” he added. Binge ad was a feature that Netflix introduced earlier this month at Advertising Week New York. This feature would allow users to watch another episode of a series ad-free after bingeing a few episodes in a row, provided they watch a marketing message before the first episode (acc. to a report by the Hollywood Reporter).

On the ads partner side, the company says that it has partnered with Nielsen in the United States to measure the performance of ads. “We’re launching more ways to buy programmatically through Microsoft that gives more buyers more ways to access our inventory,” Peters mentioned.

Netflix’s strategy in the gaming space:

Peters said that the company’s goal is to build games into a strong content category by leveraging Netflix’s films and shows by connecting members with games about the films and shows they love. “We’re essentially sidestepping the biggest issue that the mobile games market has today, which is how do you cost effectively acquire new players,” he explained.

He said that the current challenge ahead of the company is that its current scale and investment in gaming is very small compared to the overall content spend and engagement. “We see – some titles are really working for our members, and they’re working for our business. If we can do more of those, we know we can scale into that proposition,” he added.

