wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Earnings result: Netflix sees growth in membership post password crackdown

The company attributes its rise in subscribers to the rollout of paid sharing, its programming, and the growth of streaming services globally.

Published

Going ahead with its plans to curb password sharing that were announced in the previous quarter, Netflix has seen a 10% year-on-year growth in memberships in the third quarter of 2023. The company mentioned that it has added 8.76 million paid subscriptions this quarter across the globe which is a significant jump compared to the same quarter last year when it had garnered 2.41 million subscribers. The company attributes its rise in subscribers to the rollout of paid sharing, its programming, and the growth of streaming services globally. Netflix saw a 7.8% year-on-year rise in revenue this quarter with a total revenue of $8.5 billion. It expects its operating margin for the financial year to be 20%.

The company mentioned that while it has seen success in converting password borrowers into paid add-ons, there is a segment of borrowers that it will not convert in the next quarters. “There are Smart TV households that we want to win over the next several years. And those borrowers we’re not going to convert in the next couple of quarters represent that same group,” Gregory K. Peters, the Co-CEO of Netflix said during the company’s earnings call. He mentioned that the company will approach these borrowers the same way it approaches the people who have never signed up for Netflix— through its content offerings. 

Changes in average revenue per membership:

On a cumulative basis, Netflix’s ARM (average revenue per membership) decreased by 1% year over year (factoring in foreign exchange), this is in line with the company’s ARM in the previous quarter. The company attributes the decline in ARM to “a higher percentage of membership growth from lower ARM countries, limited price increases over the past 18 months, and some shift in plan mix.” 

Netflix saw an increase in average revenue per membership (ARM) in every region that it caters to except the Asia Pacific where it saw a slight decline with ARM going from $7.66 million to $7.62 million. In terms of subscriber count, the region with the most significant growth was Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with a net addition of 3.95 million subscribers.  

“We expect a more balanced mix of membership and ARM [average revenue per membership] growth in 2024 and beyond 2024,” Netflix’s CFO, Spenser Adam Neumann, pointed out, speaking about the company’s outlook toward ARM in 2024. 

Implications of the end of the writers and actors’ strike:

In its shareholder letter, Netflix estimates that it expects to spend around $13 billion on content production, and assuming that the writers and actors strike is resolved, this will rise to $17 billion in 2024. While an agreement has been reached with the Writers’ Guild, the same is yet to be accomplished with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“At the very end of our last session together, the Guild presented this new demand that kind of on top of everything for a per-subscriber levy unrelated to viewing or success, and this really broke our momentum, unfortunately,” Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix said when asked about how the end of the writers’ strike will impact the company. Sarandos said that he is glad that the company has a pre-existing catalog of shows/films. As pointed out in the previous quarter, the company expects the strikes to create “some lumpiness in FCF [free cash flow] over the 2023/2024 period.” Free cash flow (FCF) is the money left after operating expenses and capital expenditures. Netflix estimates FCF to be approximately $6.5 billion in 2023 which is up from its forecast in the previous quarter ($5 billion). 

On transparency about streaming data:

“I think we’ve gotten to a place where it’s [streaming] mostly about engagement and that does capture the value of watching and that things will become much more transparent the way TV has always had ratings and music has always had [a] billboard and the theatrical has always had box office. So it will be much more common for the data to be fully transparent,” Sarandos said. 

He explained that the company had previously not released this data because its creators felt like they were “trapped in this kind of overnight ratings world and weekend box office world defining their success and failures.” Sarandos made these comments addressing a question by a representative of Bank of America Securities who had asked him about the new metrics that talent (writers and actors) would be paid on. Sarandos’ answer failed to address which metrics would be considered for paying talent.

Growth of Netflix’s ads plans:

The company mentioned that its ads plan has seen a 70% rise in membership quarter over quarter. Further, it said that in the countries where the plan has been introduced (Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States) 30% of the sign-ups were to the ads plan. 

“We’ve improved features like number of streams, [and] the video resolution. We’re going to keep doing that. We’re adding downloads now,” said Peters discussing how making the ads-plan more competitive has led to a rise in membership. We’re going to roll out our Binge ad product later this year,” he added. Binge ad was a feature that Netflix introduced earlier this month at Advertising Week New York. This feature would allow users to watch another episode of a series ad-free after bingeing a few episodes in a row, provided they watch a marketing message before the first episode (acc. to a report by the Hollywood Reporter).

On the ads partner side, the company says that it has partnered with Nielsen in the United States to measure the performance of ads. “We’re launching more ways to buy programmatically through Microsoft that gives more buyers more ways to access our inventory,” Peters mentioned. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Netflix’s strategy in the gaming space:

Peters said that the company’s goal is to build games into a strong content category by leveraging Netflix’s films and shows by connecting members with games about the films and shows they love. “We’re essentially sidestepping the biggest issue that the mobile games market has today, which is how do you cost effectively acquire new players,” he explained. 

He said that the current challenge ahead of the company is that its current scale and investment in gaming is very small compared to the overall content spend and engagement. “We see – some titles are really working for our members, and they’re working for our business. If we can do more of those, we know we can scale into that proposition,” he added

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also read:

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ