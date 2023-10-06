wordpress blog stats
Protecting Your Digital Rights During Search and Seizure: Insights from Radhika Roy

In light of the recent raids on homes of journalists, IFF’s Radhika Roy explains how strong passwords, encryption, & court orders matter in safeguarding your rights amidst searches & seizures.

On October 3, 2023 morning, Delhi police carried out multiple house raids across the city, taking away the phones and laptops of journalists, activists, politicians and even comedians. The list included journalists like Abhisar Sharma, Bhasha Singh, Aritri Das, Prabir Purkayastha, Teesta Setalvad, etc. Reportedly, the police action came in response to a case that was filed against NewsClick on August 17 for promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

However, do existing laws allow for warrantless search and seizure raids? What are the individual’s rights if faced with such an action by the police? In this video, Radhika Roy, an Associate Legal Counsel at the Internet Freedom Foundation, delves into an individual’s digital privacy rights in the context of search and seizure situations.

She sheds light on the implications of device access without due legal procedure and the importance of court-issued orders in searches. Roy also offers practical advice for protecting data, like the use of strong passwords, two-factor authentication, and encryption, all while underscoring the growing importance of safeguarding digital information in an era of increasing police searches.

Watch the explainer to know more:


I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

