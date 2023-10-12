wordpress blog stats
Delhi HC Orders Takedown of Videos Claiming that Pulse Candies Cause Cancer, Says ‘Facts’ Should be Verifiable

Five defendants were ordered to take down the videos within 48 hours, failing which, Google would have the responsibility of taking them down within 72 hours.

Published

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court ordered the takedown of YouTube videos claiming that Pulse candies caused cancer. Bar and Bench first reported on the matter. However, Justice Pratibha Singh noted that the content creators were free to upload videos against the candy, as long as they were based on third-party "scientifically verifiable test reports". "There can be no doubt that the right to freedom of speech deserves to be protected in order to communicate facts which are verifiable," said Justice Singh's October 5th order. "Such facts ought to be based on credible test reports. However, the sensationalization of the same would also have to be avoided as the same could also lead to unnecessary panic. A baseless fear being created especially in respect of products that are approved, would not be permissible." Five defendants were ordered to take down the videos within 48 hours, failing which, Google would have the responsibility of taking them down within 72 hours. The case will be next heard on March 26th, 2024. Justice Singh's comments come after Himalaya Wellness recently filed a defamation suit against physician Cyriac Abby Phillips for the latter's critiques of Himalaya products, like Liv52. Phillips' social media critiques of the liver supplement alleged that it could be harmful to patients with liver issues. The Kerala-based physician added that his posts were backed by scientific evidence and research, alleging that Himalaya chose the suit as it couldn't give a "proper, straightforward answer" in response to his critiques. Article continues below , you might also want to read:…

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

