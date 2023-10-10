wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Delhi High Court restricts 338 websites from pirating Star India’s movies and TV shows

The Delhi HC has issued a permanent injunction against the 338 websites in a copyright infringement case that has been ongoing since 2021.

Published

We missed this earlier: On October 4, the Delhi High Court ordered a permanent injunction against 338 websites (Yo Desi Serial and others), restricting them from pirating Star India’s content, SpicyIP reported. This case was originally filed in 2021 and in it, Star India asserted copyright protection for 26 TV shows and films produced by it (including Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, and Special Ops). While the original case pertained to only 48 websites, later 290 other websites were also discovered to have been engaging in copyright infringement and were also listed in the case.  Previous decision taken by the Delhi High Court in this case: On 9 August 2021, the court restrained 48 websites pirating Star India’s content as well as their owners, partners, and all others acting on their behalf, from “communicating to the public, hosting, storing, reproducing, streaming, broadcasting, re-broadcasting or making available for viewing” the 26 works over which Star India was asserting its copyright.  It asked the domain name registrar (DNR) of one of these websites  (ghumhaikisikepyaarmein.com) to suspend its domain name. The DNR was also asked to disclose the identity, address, and billing details of the person who ran the website. It asked eight internet service providers to block access to the 48 websites.  Further, the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to instruct internet service providers to block access to these websites.   These directions would also apply to websites or…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ