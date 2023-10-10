We missed this earlier: On October 4, the Delhi High Court ordered a permanent injunction against 338 websites (Yo Desi Serial and others), restricting them from pirating Star India’s content, SpicyIP reported. This case was originally filed in 2021 and in it, Star India asserted copyright protection for 26 TV shows and films produced by it (including Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, and Special Ops). While the original case pertained to only 48 websites, later 290 other websites were also discovered to have been engaging in copyright infringement and were also listed in the case. Previous decision taken by the Delhi High Court in this case: On 9 August 2021, the court restrained 48 websites pirating Star India’s content as well as their owners, partners, and all others acting on their behalf, from “communicating to the public, hosting, storing, reproducing, streaming, broadcasting, re-broadcasting or making available for viewing” the 26 works over which Star India was asserting its copyright. It asked the domain name registrar (DNR) of one of these websites (ghumhaikisikepyaarmein.com) to suspend its domain name. The DNR was also asked to disclose the identity, address, and billing details of the person who ran the website. It asked eight internet service providers to block access to the 48 websites. Further, the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to instruct internet service providers to block access to these websites. These directions would also apply to websites or…
Delhi High Court restricts 338 websites from pirating Star India’s movies and TV shows
The Delhi HC has issued a permanent injunction against the 338 websites in a copyright infringement case that has been ongoing since 2021.
