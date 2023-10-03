wordpress blog stats
Court Watch: Which Tech Policy Cases Are India’s Court’s Hearing this October?

Indian courts will hear cases on copyright, surveillance, internet shutdowns, and more.

Published

Here are the top tech policy cases worth tuning into this October—ranging from Google's antitrust trials to Manipur's Internet shutdowns, to Humans of Bombay's copyright suit. Got a case you think we should cover? Did a recent tech policy judgment impact your business? What more can we do to make our legal coverage less Delhi-centric? Send in your inputs to aarathi@medianama.com.  Regulating platforms and businesses October 10th; Google's challenge against India's competition regulator: The tech giant is challenging the Competition Commission of India's order upholding a previous ruling on its anti-competitive 'abuse' of the Android market before the Supreme Court. Case number: CA 4098/2023. October 10th; Supreme Court issues notice in real money gaming tax challenge: GST Authorities have challenged the Karnataka High Court's ruling holding that games of skill played for chance cannot constitute gambling, and cannot be taxed under this bracket. The Supreme Court issued notice a few weeks ago, temporarily staying the southern court's order until further orders. The Court's verdict in this case will determine how the distinction between games of chance and skill may be applied to tax regimes (or not). Case number: SLP(C) 019366-019369/2023. October 12th; The troubled tale of India's online gaming rules: The Delhi High Court will continue hearing the challenges against the rules released earlier this year, which the petitioners argue are unconstitutional on multiple counts. Point to note: source-based reports suggest that the IT Ministry may also consider junking the mainstay of the rules, its self-regulatory framework to oversee the…

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

