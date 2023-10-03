Here are the top tech policy cases worth tuning into this October—ranging from Google's antitrust trials to Manipur's Internet shutdowns, to Humans of Bombay's copyright suit. Got a case you think we should cover? Did a recent tech policy judgment impact your business? What more can we do to make our legal coverage less Delhi-centric? Send in your inputs to aarathi@medianama.com. Regulating platforms and businesses October 10th; Google's challenge against India's competition regulator: The tech giant is challenging the Competition Commission of India's order upholding a previous ruling on its anti-competitive 'abuse' of the Android market before the Supreme Court. Case number: CA 4098/2023. October 10th; Supreme Court issues notice in real money gaming tax challenge: GST Authorities have challenged the Karnataka High Court's ruling holding that games of skill played for chance cannot constitute gambling, and cannot be taxed under this bracket. The Supreme Court issued notice a few weeks ago, temporarily staying the southern court's order until further orders. The Court's verdict in this case will determine how the distinction between games of chance and skill may be applied to tax regimes (or not). Case number: SLP(C) 019366-019369/2023. October 12th; The troubled tale of India's online gaming rules: The Delhi High Court will continue hearing the challenges against the rules released earlier this year, which the petitioners argue are unconstitutional on multiple counts. Point to note: source-based reports suggest that the IT Ministry may also consider junking the mainstay of the rules, its self-regulatory framework to oversee the…
News
Court Watch: Which Tech Policy Cases Are India’s Court’s Hearing this October?
Indian courts will hear cases on copyright, surveillance, internet shutdowns, and more.
Latest Headlines
- Court Watch: Which Tech Policy Cases Are India’s Court’s Hearing this October? October 3, 2023
- Search and seizures carried out against journalists, satirists, activists: Here’s what happened October 3, 2023
- Airtel and Vodafone Idea in tough spot: TRAI issues 2.8 crore and 1 crore fine respectively for failure to curb spam October 3, 2023
- Broadband connections in the country rose by 0.78% in July: TRAI October 3, 2023
- TRAI doubles down on the need for an industry led body to regulate cloud services October 3, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...