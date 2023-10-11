India’s competition watchdog to conduct market study on AI

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is planning to conduct a market study on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on competition including looking at whether there are anti-competitive practices on this front and if so, how can they be addressed, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on October 10, Press Trust of India reported.

AI has had explosive growth over the last year finding itself in all facets of our online world from search to content generation to shopping to whatnot. But along with this growth, lots of concerns have emerged such as copyright, privacy, and harms posed by generative AI.

Competition concerns still remain unexplored, which is where the CCI study could provide insight, especially given that Big Tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple, which are already dominant players in many other markets, are also leading on the AI front. It also doesn’t help that these companies have access to large amounts of data, which is critical in training AI models. This could make it harder for smaller companies to gain a foothold in this nascent and fast-growing sector.

India is not alone in looking at competition concerns around AI. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last month published a report that proposed principles to mitigate competition-related concerns in AI markets and protect consumer interests.

India is also currently hosting the 8th BRICS International Competition Conference (BRICS ICC) in which competition regulators from across the world are expected to share insights on emerging antitrust issues such as competition in digital markets and the competition concerns involving algorithms and AI, among other things.

