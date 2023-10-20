Central Bureau of Investigation, Microsoft, Amazon join hands for nation-wide crackdown on cybercrime

What’s the news: India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took the help of big tech companies Amazon and Microsoft to conduct search and seizure operations in several call centres across several states of India masquerading as technical support representatives of said companies. According to both Amazon and Microsoft, the centres impacted over 2,000 customers internationally. Impersonators targeted US, UK, Germany users: As per the CBI press release, the call centres set-up in parts of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana pretended to be the customer support for Amazon and Microsoft. They “systematically preyed on foreign nationals,” mainly from US, UK and Germany, said the CBI. “It was also alleged that these scammers would contact the victims via internet pop-up messages that falsely appeared to be security alerts from these MNCs (Complainants). The pop-up messages fraudulently claimed that the consumer’s computer was having various technical issues,” said the CBI adding that such activities allegedly went on for the past five years. The accused would then sell/extend various fake subscriptions and then dupe customers into giving them remote access of the computer. The centres would then allegedly make them pay hundreds of dollars for unnecessary services. The CBI has now confiscated 32 mobile phones, 48 laptops/hard disks, images of two servers, 33 SIM cards, and pen drives. Further, it seized a dump of 15 email accounts and froze numerous bank accounts. Earlier, during a MediaNama event, Anand Venkatnarayan, a cybersecurity researcher and DeepStrat Co-Founder, talked about how there are call centers with…

