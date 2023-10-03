Total broadband connections in the country jumped from 861.47 million to 868.20 million in July, according to the monthly Telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Growth of 0.78% reported this month is an increase from the 0.69% rise in connections between April and May. Key Observations from the data: Increase in active wireless connections: The total number of wireless connections in the country rose from 826.37 million in June to 832.5 in July, alongside an increase in active connections, from 1042.86 million in June to 1046.41 million in July. After a slight fall in active connections in June, the number of connections has increased again. Teledensity sees another upswing: Following the upswing of the previous month, we see another increase in teledensity, with the figure going from 84.43% in June to 84.58% in July. This increase in teledensity can be attributed to a rise in urban teledensity, which has gone from 133.19% in June to 133.55% in July. BSNL and Vi see a major drop in connections: BSNL connections experienced another drop in both wireless and wired connections in July. The company cumulatively lost 0.04 million subscribers in July. Notably, BSNL started the year off with 27.05 million subscribers, and as of July, it has 24.55 million subscribers. After a steady increase in the number of subscribers, Vi experienced the first drop of the year in wireless connections. With a decline in subscribers from 124.89 million in June to 124.27 million in July, Vi lost…
Broadband connections in the country rose by 0.78% in July: TRAI
BSNL and Vi witnessed drop in subscribers, while Jio and Airtel maintained their top positions in latest subscriptions chart.
