QuickTake: Can online streaming services avail Statutory License provisions under India’s Copyright Act?

Early October, the Bombay High Court affirmed a 2019 decision that statutory licenses under the Copyright Act of India are restricted to traditional, non-internet-based broadcasting and disposed of an appeal by Wynk Music Ltd challenging the same. The Court also took a closer look at Section 31D of the copyright law to consider statutory licenses for internet broadcasting.

Why is this decision important to understand how copyright provisions apply to broadcasting platforms? How will online streaming platforms be impacted by the judgment? In this video, MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa provides a brief context of the case and addresses the above-mentioned questions.

Watch the video to know more:

Also Read:

