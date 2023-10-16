“Non-exclusive use of spectrum by satellite communications providers promotes spectral efficiency and the availability of satellite communications for the benefit of users throughout the coverage area,” Amazon said in response to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) consultation on space-based communications. This consultation, conducted in April, was meant to assess the demand for space-based communication services and accordingly provide recommendations on the amount of spectrum in each band required to be auctioned. Amazon, however, is of the opinion that instead of auctioning spectrum, TRAI should consider the administrative assignment of spectrum resources for satellite communication. Amazon argued that auctioning would “ impose an artificial restriction on the effective sharing mechanism that is the norm in the satellite industry.” It explained that satellite technology allows multiple satellite operators to share the same spectrum in the micro/millimetre wave bands and that any interference among the different operators’ networks can be resolved effectively through well-tested frequency coordination mechanisms. Amazon added that the administrative assignment should be at a national level, and the licensee should be able to choose the specific frequency ranges that are intended to be used for the gateway station links (ground stations that transmit data to/from the satellite to the local area network) and the customer terminal links (communication links between the customer's equipment and the satellite). Reasons why spectrum should not be auctioned for satellite communication Artificial restriction of competition: Amazon says that if the spectrum is auctioned for satellite communication, only those that make the highest bid…
Amazon Says No To Auction of Satellite Spectrum, Suggests Administrative Assignment Instead
This came in response to the TRAI’s consultation on space-based communications which is meant to assess the demand for space-based communication services and accordingly provide recommendations on spectrum auction.
