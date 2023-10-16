wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Amazon Says No To Auction of Satellite Spectrum, Suggests Administrative Assignment Instead

This came in response to the TRAI’s consultation on space-based communications which is meant to assess the demand for space-based communication services and accordingly provide recommendations on spectrum auction.

Published

“Non-exclusive use of spectrum by satellite communications providers promotes spectral efficiency and the availability of satellite communications for the benefit of users throughout the coverage area,” Amazon said in response to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) consultation on space-based communications.  This consultation, conducted in April, was meant to assess the demand for space-based communication services and accordingly provide recommendations on the amount of spectrum in each band required to be auctioned.  Amazon, however, is of the opinion that instead of auctioning spectrum, TRAI should consider the administrative assignment of spectrum resources for satellite communication. Amazon argued that auctioning would “ impose an artificial restriction on the effective sharing mechanism that is the norm in the satellite industry.” It explained that satellite technology allows multiple satellite operators to share the same spectrum in the micro/millimetre wave bands and that any interference among the different operators’ networks can be resolved effectively through well-tested frequency coordination mechanisms.  Amazon added that the administrative assignment should be at a national level, and the licensee should be able to choose the specific frequency ranges that are intended to be used for the gateway station links (ground stations that transmit data to/from the satellite to the local area network) and the customer terminal links (communication links between the customer's equipment and the satellite).  Reasons why spectrum should not be auctioned for satellite communication Artificial restriction of competition: Amazon says that if the spectrum is auctioned for satellite communication, only those that make the highest bid…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ