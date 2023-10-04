wordpress blog stats
AI, A Derivative Of The Surveillance Business Model: In Conversation With Signal President Meredith Whittaker

Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal Foundation, emphasizes AI’s link to surveillance, its data-hungry nature, and its implications for data privacy and global competition in a comprehensive discussion.

Published

“At the most basic level, AI is a surveillance technology…If AI is going to be generally intelligent, it needs to know everything. And where does that knowledge come from? It comes from data that is created or constructed by different entities to answer questions about various things. It comes from surveillance of people. It is diametrically opposed to data protection, data minimization, and a lot of the privacy legislation that many of us have been pushing for because it requires this data,” Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal Foundation, makes a compelling observation while speaking to MediaNama Founder and Editor Nikhil Pahwa, in an hour-long interview. In view of fast-paced advancements in development and deployment of AI tools, and the heightening calls for establishing a global regulator, questions concerning the intensifying competition for computational resources, protection of public data, alternatives for equal access of AI knowledge and technology, etc., need attention. In this conversation, Whittaker addresses some of the above-mentioned questions and offers a deeper perspective about the current state of affairs in the AI space. Watch the full interview here: https://youtu.be/RP7a0X3rpzw   Here’s the transcript of the first part of the interview:  Nikhil: There's a great deal of concern around the world that there is a race to dominate AI and essentially take a leadership role in the so-called fourth Industrial Revolution. India is one country where we're trying to look at ideas such as non-personal data, and making data sets publicly available. Our data protection bill removes privacy protections…

