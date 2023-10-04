“At the most basic level, AI is a surveillance technology…If AI is going to be generally intelligent, it needs to know everything. And where does that knowledge come from? It comes from data that is created or constructed by different entities to answer questions about various things. It comes from surveillance of people. It is diametrically opposed to data protection, data minimization, and a lot of the privacy legislation that many of us have been pushing for because it requires this data,” Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal Foundation, makes a compelling observation while speaking to MediaNama Founder and Editor Nikhil Pahwa, in an hour-long interview. In view of fast-paced advancements in development and deployment of AI tools, and the heightening calls for establishing a global regulator, questions concerning the intensifying competition for computational resources, protection of public data, alternatives for equal access of AI knowledge and technology, etc., need attention. In this conversation, Whittaker addresses some of the above-mentioned questions and offers a deeper perspective about the current state of affairs in the AI space. Watch the full interview here: https://youtu.be/RP7a0X3rpzw Here’s the transcript of the first part of the interview: Nikhil: There's a great deal of concern around the world that there is a race to dominate AI and essentially take a leadership role in the so-called fourth Industrial Revolution. India is one country where we're trying to look at ideas such as non-personal data, and making data sets publicly available. Our data protection bill removes privacy protections…
News
AI, A Derivative Of The Surveillance Business Model: In Conversation With Signal President Meredith Whittaker
Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal Foundation, emphasizes AI’s link to surveillance, its data-hungry nature, and its implications for data privacy and global competition in a comprehensive discussion.
Latest Headlines
- AI, A Derivative Of The Surveillance Business Model: In Conversation With Signal President Meredith Whittaker October 4, 2023
- Tripura HC Stays Lower Court’s Order Asking WhatsApp To Disclose First Originator Of A Message October 4, 2023
- Navigating Copyright Challenges: Meghnad S. On Unpacking Government Content on YouTube October 4, 2023
- Watch Live Today: International trends in Network usage fees October 4, 2023
- MediaNama Daily October 4, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...