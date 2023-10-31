wordpress blog stats
Data breach: Aadhaar and passport details of 815 million Indians listed for sale

Investigators established contact with the hacker selling the database, and noted that the latter was willing to sell it for $80,000.

Published

A database claiming to contain the Aadhaar number, passport number, and other personal details of 815 million Indians is listed for sale on BreachForums since October 9.

“To put this victim group in perspective, India’s entire population is just over 1.486 billion people,” cybersecurity firm Resecurity noted in its blog post, emphasising that this could be the largest data breach of personal data in the country. In the wrong hands, this data can be used for digital identity theft, which can further result in other cybercrimes like banking fraud.

Investigators with Resecurity established contact with the hacker selling the database and learned they were willing to sell it for $80,000. The hacker also shared spreadsheets containing four large leak samples with fragments of Aadhaar data as proof. The Resecurity team was able to identify valid Aadhaar IDs in the samples by cross-checking the same with UIDAI’s Verify Aadhaar feature. The authenticity of the entire database is however unverified.

It is not yet clear where this database leaked from. The hacker “declined to specify how they obtained the data. Without the threat actor disclosing the source of the data leak any effort to diagnose the cause of the beach will be speculative,” Resecurity noted. Some media outlets have attributed the leak to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), but ICMR has not confirmed the same. The Times of India reported that the government is probing this leak.

Other personal details apart from Aadhaar and passport numbers that the database claims to contain include:

  • name
  • fathers name
  • phone number
  • alternate number
  • age
  • gender
  • address
  • district
  • pincode
  • state
  • town

The size of the database is 90 GB.

