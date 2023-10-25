wordpress blog stats
33 US states sue Meta over harmful effects on the mental and physical health of young people

The complainants noted that Meta was aware of the harm its various features caused to young users, but did not disclose it or made necessary changes to address the issue.

Published

33 US states have filed a lawsuit against the social media conglomerate Meta alleging that the company knowingly designed and deployed harmful features on Instagram and other social media platforms that make children and teens addicted to them. These features include— algorithmic recommendation and sequencing, public display and quantification of engagement metrics such as Likes, face and body image manipulation filters, infinite scroll and autoplay formats, and ephemeral presentation of social content.

The coalition of states also alleges that Meta falsely convinced the public that these features were safe for young users, despite knowing that its features, “ induce young users’ extended, addictive, and compulsive social media use.”

Why it matters:

According to the complainants, Meta knew that the features present in its social media platforms harmed young people’s physical and mental health, including undermining their ability to get adequate sleep, but did not disclose or make meaningful changes to minimize the harm. If the complaint proves to be true, Meta’s actions would be under close scrutiny not just in the US but worldwide.

The complainants also allege that Meta is non-compliant with The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998 (COPPA). They say that Meta’s platforms— Instagram and Facebook—collect the personal information of children on those platforms without first obtaining (or even attempting to obtain) verifiable parental consent as required by COPPA.

Just like COPPA, India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act, 2023) also requires platforms to obtain verifiable parental consent. This court case could highlight the potential challenges associated with obtaining verifiable parental consent and the privacy implications of doing so. 

Meta’s response to the complaint:

According to a report by Reuters, Meta is disappointed in the lawsuit. “Instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, the attorneys general have chosen this path,” the company said.

