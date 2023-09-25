X’s Head of Global Government Affairs for India and South Asia Samiran Gupta resigns

What’s the news: Samiran Gupta, social media platform X’s Head of Global Government Affairs for India and South Asia, resigned as per a Reuters report on September 23, 2023. MediaNama’s sources have also confirmed the same.

Gupta had taken up the position in February 2022 after Mahima Kaul resigned from the company citing personal reasons, in the midst of a standoff between the company and the Indian government. As the designation suggests, the position involves dealing with entities like the Indian government regarding compliance issues like takedown orders under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, etc.

As per Reuters, there are around 15 X employees for compliance and engineering purposes in India but Gupta was the only executive engaging with the government and political parties.

Why it matters: As we have mentioned before, Gupta’s role as the leader of the Twitter Public Policy team is one of the toughest jobs in Indian tech policy. Part of this is of course because of the challenges in terms of content moderation. However, in recent years, there have also been court cases between X and the Indian government regarding compliance issues. Further, the approaching elections in India also raise the question of who is going to take up Gupta’s mantle and coordinate with the government to ensure there’s no chaos on the platform.

Who will replace Gupta? According to Nikhil Pahwa, Founder of MediaNama, “There needs to be someone in India for Twitter because a large part of the job is about engaging with the Indian government on Section 69 and taking down of tweets and accounts. Either a law firm will be appointed to this role or Twitter will appoint someone because a time-zone difference here will mean delay in meetings with the committee for takedowns. The question is, considering how challenging this job is both in dealing with the government and the vagaries of Twitter after Elon Musk taking over, why would someone take this job? Also, I don’t think there being no one in this role [right now] should have an impact on the court case.”

