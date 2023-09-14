WhatsApp on September 13 launched a new feature called Channels that lets users receive updates from organisations, sports teams, artists, leaders, and other popular entities. As The Verge put it best: "It’s a Twitter feed, minus all the metrics and reply guys. WhatsApp has clearly noticed all the governments, transit agencies, brands, and others looking for a new (and non-Twitter) place to share their most important updates and sees Channels as a drop-in replacement." This feature is very similar to channels on Telegram, which are a hotbed for illegal and spam content. Channels on Telegram are used to distribute porn, share pirated content, disseminate trading advice, and more. In India, the securities market regulator has gone after Telegram channels multiple times for promoting illegal stock advice and there are at least five copyright infringement cases against Telegram pending in front of the Delhi High Court. WhatsApp could also suffer from a similar problem when it starts allowing anyone to create channels, which the company said it will allow in the coming months. WhatsApp guidelines for channels disallow illegal and harmful content, but so does Telegram's. Thus, it remains to be seen how effectively these guidelines are enforced. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: SEBI Takes Action Against 6 People Accused Of Using Telegram To Manipulate Stock Market Everything You Need To Know About 5 Copyright Cases Against Telegram At The Delhi HC Fake Signal And Telegram Found On Google Play And Samsung Galaxy Store Quick Take:…
WhatsApp launches Telegram-like Channels feature
WhatsApp Channels will be a one-way communication method, where admins will broadcast messages, but followers will not be able to reply to them.
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
