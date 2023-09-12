A beta version of WhatsApp shows a new screen for third-party chats suggesting that WhatsApp is working on cross-platform messaging, WABetaInfo, which tracks beta versions of WhatsApp, said in a blog post published on September 10. "Since it is still in development, this section is still not ready, it appears empty and it’s not accessible to users, but its title confirms to us that they are now working on it," the portal added. The feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.19.8. While some Beta features might not see the light of day, there is a high probability that this one will thanks to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA requires large platforms, designated as gatekeepers, to make their core platforms interoperable with competitors, meaning they will have to offer users the ability to communicate with each other using different apps. For example, a WhatsApp user should be able to receive messages sent from Facebook Messenger, Signal, or any other third-party messaging app even if the sender doesn't have a WhatsApp account. Just last week, Meta was designated as a gatekeeper and WhatsApp was designated as a core platform service. Meta's Messenger and Instagram were also classified as core platform services under the Act. For a full list of gatekeeper and core platform services, check out this post here. We can expect WhatsApp to launch its cross-platform messaging before March 2024, which is when the obligations under the DMA go into effect. However, the feature could be limited…
News
WhatsApp appears to be working on cross-platform messaging to comply with EU’s Digital Markets Act
However, the feature could be limited to the European Union as there is no regulatory requirement to allow interoperability in other regions.
Latest Headlines
- WhatsApp appears to be working on cross-platform messaging to comply with EU’s Digital Markets Act September 12, 2023
- Microsoft’s Blueprint For AI Governance in India: Testing High-Risk AI Systems, Licensing For Credibility, Promoting Transparency, And More September 12, 2023
- G20 lists welfare of gig workers as one of its goals for the ‘future of work’ September 12, 2023
- Microsoft Says It Will Provide Protection From Copyright Claims To Customers Using its Copilot AI Services September 12, 2023
- US vs Google landmark antitrust trial begins today, here’s all you need to know September 12, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...