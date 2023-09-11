wordpress blog stats
What Are Vidya Samiksha Kendras That The Education Ministry Is Asking States To Implement Soon?

The VSKs were initially planned in 2020 as part of the NDEAR framework to facilitate data analysis for education schemes and informed policymaking through integrated data sharing.

Published

The Education Ministry of India is asking states to speed up the implementation of Vidya Samiksha Kendras (VSKs) under the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) project for digitising the education sector, according to a report by The Hindu. What are VSKs? Vidya Samiksha Kendras or VSKs refer to a central system at the State level for tracking and monitoring data related to student enrolment, learning outcomes, and various government schemes and projects for facilitating education services. Some of the key data portals that currently form a part of the Central level NDEAR VSK include UDISE, DIKSHA, National Achievement Survey, NIPUN BHARAT, Performance Grading Index, PM-POSHAN mid-day meal programme, etc. The VSKs were first envisioned in 2020 under the NDEAR framework to enable “integrated and shared ‘seeing’” of data for analysing outcomes of several education schemes and for data-driven policymaking. The NDEAR framework serves as a foundational guide for the government’s plans to digitise and unify several databases in the education sector, which are currently operating in silos. The aim is to create a federated system, which would allow the Centre as well as States/UTs along with private sector or non-profit organisations to use the interconnected platform for advancing access to education. According to a notification issued by the Department of School Education & Literacy on September 30, 2022, the VSKs will cover data of more than 15 Lakh schools, 96 Lakh teachers and 26 Crore students and use big data analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning for analysing such vast amount of data. With VSKs, key…

