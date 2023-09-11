The Education Ministry of India is asking states to speed up the implementation of Vidya Samiksha Kendras (VSKs) under the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) project for digitising the education sector, according to a report by The Hindu. What are VSKs? Vidya Samiksha Kendras or VSKs refer to a central system at the State level for tracking and monitoring data related to student enrolment, learning outcomes, and various government schemes and projects for facilitating education services. Some of the key data portals that currently form a part of the Central level NDEAR VSK include UDISE, DIKSHA, National Achievement Survey, NIPUN BHARAT, Performance Grading Index, PM-POSHAN mid-day meal programme, etc. The VSKs were first envisioned in 2020 under the NDEAR framework to enable “integrated and shared ‘seeing’” of data for analysing outcomes of several education schemes and for data-driven policymaking. The NDEAR framework serves as a foundational guide for the government’s plans to digitise and unify several databases in the education sector, which are currently operating in silos. The aim is to create a federated system, which would allow the Centre as well as States/UTs along with private sector or non-profit organisations to use the interconnected platform for advancing access to education. According to a notification issued by the Department of School Education & Literacy on September 30, 2022, the VSKs will cover data of more than 15 Lakh schools, 96 Lakh teachers and 26 Crore students and use big data analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning for analysing such vast amount of data. With VSKs, key…
News
What Are Vidya Samiksha Kendras That The Education Ministry Is Asking States To Implement Soon?
The VSKs were initially planned in 2020 as part of the NDEAR framework to facilitate data analysis for education schemes and informed policymaking through integrated data sharing.
Latest Headlines
- Video: Here’s Why Finfluencer PR Sundar Was Fined Rs 6 Crores By SEBI September 11, 2023
- Australia’s search code will require removal of AI-generated child abuse material September 11, 2023
- The New Delhi Leaders Declaration: Tech Policy Outcomes of the G20 Summit September 11, 2023
- What Are Vidya Samiksha Kendras That The Education Ministry Is Asking States To Implement Soon? September 11, 2023
- National Health Authority to set-up ‘Know Your Doctor,’ a Practo-like service on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission September 11, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...