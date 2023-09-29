Here’s how web publishers can opt out of Google crawlers scraping website data to train AI models

What’s the news: Google announced a new opt-out control for web publishers who want to control how their content is used for training emerging generative AI. The control called ‘Google-Extended’ is a “standalone product token” for publishers to manage whether their sites are used for the benefit of Bard and Vertex AI generative APIs, including future generations of models that power those products. According to The Verge, while the tool will prevent the data from being used to train AI, crawlers like Googlebot can still scrape and index websites. “By using Google-Extended to control access to content on a site, a website administrator can choose whether to help these AI models become more accurate and capable over time,” said Google. Why it matters: For web publishers, the concept of data scraping by AI models raises copyright concerns like loss of due credit or loss of audience. Even as platforms like Twitter are limiting access to its content to prevent such scraping and using of collected data while also using data collected on the platform to train its own AI models, it seems owners of these models are nowadays coming forward with opt-out options for publishers as well. The most recent example is Open AI explaining how a person can restrict its web crawler GPTBot from crawling on a website. Now, Google is also offering such tools, a welcome step for resolving conflicts between AI model owners and web publishers. Here's how Google-Extended work: Google explains how a publisher can change…

