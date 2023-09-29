What’s the news: Google announced a new opt-out control for web publishers who want to control how their content is used for training emerging generative AI. The control called ‘Google-Extended’ is a “standalone product token” for publishers to manage whether their sites are used for the benefit of Bard and Vertex AI generative APIs, including future generations of models that power those products. According to The Verge, while the tool will prevent the data from being used to train AI, crawlers like Googlebot can still scrape and index websites. “By using Google-Extended to control access to content on a site, a website administrator can choose whether to help these AI models become more accurate and capable over time,” said Google. Why it matters: For web publishers, the concept of data scraping by AI models raises copyright concerns like loss of due credit or loss of audience. Even as platforms like Twitter are limiting access to its content to prevent such scraping and using of collected data while also using data collected on the platform to train its own AI models, it seems owners of these models are nowadays coming forward with opt-out options for publishers as well. The most recent example is Open AI explaining how a person can restrict its web crawler GPTBot from crawling on a website. Now, Google is also offering such tools, a welcome step for resolving conflicts between AI model owners and web publishers. Here's how Google-Extended work: Google explains how a publisher can change…
News
Here’s how web publishers can opt out of Google crawlers scraping website data to train AI models
Google announced ‘Google Extended’ tool to help publishers prevent Google’s AI models from scraping their data.
Latest Headlines
- Here’s how web publishers can opt out of Google crawlers scraping website data to train AI models September 29, 2023
- Parliament Standing Committee Calls For A Monitoring Group To Check Technological Readiness For Digital Education Projects September 29, 2023
- IT Ministry May Shelve Self-Regulatory Bodies for Online Real Money Gaming Until Inter-Ministerial Views “Harmonised”: Report September 29, 2023
- Net neutrality rules set to be reintroduced in the US September 28, 2023
- Fact Check Amendment Makes Platforms Judge Whether to Take Content Down: Lawyers Argue Before Bombay HC September 28, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...