Video: All You Need To Know About US Govt’s Antitrust Case Against Google

In what can be considered one of the biggest challenges for a Big Tech company, Google is currently fighting a lawsuit filed by the US government against its anti-competitive and monopolistic practices in the search engine and digital advertising markets. The trial that began on September 12, 2023, is significant as it sets a precedent for cases in the European Union and even in India, where Google is facing regulatory scrutiny.

In 2020, when the US government filed an antitrust case against the tech giant, it said that “the Google of today is a monopoly gatekeeper for the internet”. The lawsuit accused Google, with a market valuation of $1 trillion (a figure that dwarves the economies of many countries), of using anticompetitive tactics to maintain and extend its monopoly.

What are the anticompetitive practices that Google indulged in, and why is this lawsuit viewed as a landmark one? In this quick explainer video, MediaNama journalist Sarvesh Mathi explains it all.

Watch the video to know more:

