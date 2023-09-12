Video: Here’s How Instagram Ranks Content On Its Platform

In May this year, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri published a blog post revealing how the platform ranks content in Feed, Stories, Explore, Reels, and Search; sharing the various factors the company takes into account and the ways in which users can influence what content they see.

“We want to do a better job of explaining how Instagram works. There are a lot of misconceptions out there, and we recognize that we can do more to help people, especially creators, understand what we do.” — Instagram Head Adam Mosseri

Given that social media platforms are often criticized for operating in a black box and not sharing how they decide what content is shown on top, this move by Instagram is welcome. It’s worth exploring how content creators, and those researching on content misinformation can utilise this knowledge to understand Instagram algorithm better.

Watch the video to know what these signals are:

Also Read