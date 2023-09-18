We missed this earlier: US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley on September 8 proposed a new framework to establish guardrails for artificial intelligence (AI). Currently, the US has no regulations that specifically govern AI despite the top AI companies in the country. AI regulations are the need of the hour given the recent explosive growth of AI and concerns around harms, privacy, and copyright that this growth has brought along. This new framework proposed by the US Senators could be the bedrock for the country’s AI Act. Blumenthal said that he hopes to have a detailed legislative proposal ready for Congress by the end of this year. “This bipartisan framework is a milestone—the first tough, comprehensive legislative blueprint for real, enforceable AI protections. It should put us on a path to addressing the promise and peril AI portends.” — Senator Richard Blumenthal The framework was drafted after multiple hearings held by the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, of which both Senators are members, with industry and academic leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith. The framework proposes: 1. Establishing a licensing regime for AI companies administered by an Independent Oversight Body: Companies that are developing sophisticated AI models like Open AI’s GPT-4 or models used in high-risk citations like facial recognition should be required to register with an independent oversight body. The issuance of a license should be subject to registration of information about…
News
US lawmakers propose new framework for an AI Act
Registration of AI companies with independent oversight bodies, no provision of safe harbor protections, require companies deploying AI in high-risk situations to implement safety brakes are some of the propositions of the framework.
