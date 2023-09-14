Initiating discussions on the regulation of Artificial Intelligence, lawmakers of the United States convened the AI Insight Forum with tech giants, including Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla, along with civil rights advocates on September 13, 2023. Hosted by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the meeting primarily focused on building a consensus for government regulation of AI alongside self-regulatory measures adopted by industry actors to mitigate risks posed by AI technology. In his opening remarks to the attendees, Schumer emphasised setting the foundation for a bipartisan AI policy and ensuring ‘SAFE innovation’ when it comes to working with artificial intelligence. He explained that while transformative innovation is essential for developing new cures, improving education, protecting global food supply, and national security, among other uses, it is also important to ensure sustainable innovation to enforce safeguards and a law that will make AI systems more accountable, transparent and secure. “Government must play a role in requiring these safeguards. Because even if individual companies promote safeguards, there will always be rogue actors, unscrupulous companies, and foreign adversaries that seek to harm us,” the Senator added. In his concluding remarks, the Senator also indicated that while there were differing views among the members, it was clear that government action cannot be ruled out. The members also discussed concerns associated with AI deployment, such as displacement of workers, training workers for AI adoption, issues that can arise during elections, regulators, and the need for transparency, etc. Why it matters: In a series of meetings, the US government has been…
US Lawmakers Discuss 'Safe Innovation' And Regulation At AI Insight Forum With Tech Majors
Opening remarks emphasised setting the foundation for a bipartisan AI policy and ensuring 'SAFE innovation' when it comes to working with artificial intelligence.
