Amazon faces a major lawsuit in its home market as the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 17 state attorneys general on September 26 sued the e-commerce company for engaging in anticompetitive strategies to illegally maintain its monopoly power in online shopping. "Amazon’s actions allow it to stop rivals and sellers from lowering prices, degrade quality for shoppers, overcharge sellers, stifle innovation, and prevent rivals from fairly competing against Amazon," a press release from FTC stated. Amazon has published a blog post calling the lawsuit misguided. "If the FTC gets its way, the result would be fewer products to choose from, higher prices, slower deliveries for consumers, and reduced options for small businesses—the opposite of what antitrust law is designed to do," David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President, Global Public Policy & General Counsel at Amazon, said. The lawsuit alleges anticompetitive conduct by Amazon in two markets: the online superstore market that serves shoppers and the market for online marketplace services purchased by sellers. The alleged anticompetitive tactics engaged by Amazon include: Preventing sellers and other online retailers from offering lower prices: Amazon has in place "anti-discounting measures that punish sellers and deter other online retailers from offering prices lower than Amazon, keeping prices higher for products across the internet. For example, if Amazon discovers that a seller is offering lower-priced goods elsewhere, Amazon can bury discounting sellers so far down in Amazon’s search results that they become effectively invisible." Forcing sellers to use Amazon's fulfilment services: Amazon gives sellers Prime eligibility, "a…
News
US government sues Amazon for illegally maintaining monpoly in online shopping
In a blog post, Amazon called the lawsuit ‘misguided’, stating that the FTC getting its way would result in a shrinking product catalogue, higher prices, slower deliveries and more.
Latest Headlines
- Manipur Government Suspends Internet Yet Again After Details Of Continued Violence Surface Online September 27, 2023
- Paytm loan value increases 137 percent year-on-year, say August performance results September 27, 2023
- US government sues Amazon for illegally maintaining monpoly in online shopping September 27, 2023
- PhonePe’s Indus Appstore must integrate with Google, Facebook ads to be successful: Truly Madly CEO September 27, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: RBI Does Not Have Any Statistics On The Usage Of The Digital Rupee: RTI September 27, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...