UK asks Meta to not roll out end to end encryption on Instagram and Messenger

The UK has recently passed its Online Safety Bill, which holds platforms responsible to ensure child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is not transmitted through their service.

Published

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The United Kingdom (UK) is urging Meta to not roll out end-to-end encryption on Instagram and Messenger, according to a report by Reuters. The report suggests that Meta, which already provides end-to-end encryption on its messaging platform WhatsApp plans to extend this feature across Messenger and Instagram direct messages, saying the technology re-enforced safety and security. British interior minister Suella Braverman has spoken up about Meta’s plans saying that it should keep safeguards when rolling out end-to-end encryption (e2ee) on Facebook and Instagram. Some context: The UK has recently passed its Online Safety Bill, which holds platforms responsible for ensuring that child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is not being transmitted through their service. Further, under Clause 122 of this bill, the Office of Communications (OfCom, the UK’s communications regulator) can issue notices to providers of messaging services, requiring them to develop and deploy software that will scan phones for prohibited content.  In April this year, WhatsApp and other e2ee platforms wrote an open letter stating that the Online Safety Bill (which was still in the draft stage at the time) could break encryption, opening the door to routine, general, and indiscriminate surveillance of personal messages which would fundamentally undermine everyone’s ability to communicate securely. While the government has since clarified that it has no intention to break encryption, according to a blog post released by The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF, digital rights non-profit), the bill continues to allow the government to force companies to build technology that can scan…

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

2 days ago

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

