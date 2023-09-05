wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

What Telcos Want: OTT platforms should be licensed, Telcos say to TRAI’s OTT regulation consultation

Jio says that communication platforms should be required to comply with the financial obligations that telcos comply with.

Published

“Regulators like RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, etc. have created a virtuous framework in their respective sectors, that allows innovation and the growth of OTTs/online players while simultaneously ensuring legal & regulatory oversight without disrupting the level playing field. In contrast, thus far, no regulations have been drawn up for OTTs operating in the telecommunications and broadcasting sector,” Bharti Airtel states in its submission to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation paper on the regulation and selective banning of Over the Top (OTT) communication platforms.  The company says that a lack of regulatory oversight has led to a non-level playing field between them and traditional telecom operators. Airtel and other major telecom operators in the country support the regulation of communication platforms and argue that since telcos and communication platforms offer the same services, the same rules should be applied to them.  Some context: TRAI’s consultation paper on the regulation of OTT communication services and selective banning of apps focused on the following broad themes—  Licensing and regulatory requirements for OTTs. Revenue share agreements between OTTs and telcos. The selective banning of OTT services in periods of unrest. This story focuses on telecom companies' responses to the question of licensing OTT services. Defining an OTT communication platform: Airtel: It says that ‘OTT services’ is a blanket term, and as such, “it would not be prudent to apply one blanket set of rules and regulations to several different kinds of OTT services.” It explains that when categorizing platforms for regulation, the…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ