“Regulators like RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, etc. have created a virtuous framework in their respective sectors, that allows innovation and the growth of OTTs/online players while simultaneously ensuring legal & regulatory oversight without disrupting the level playing field. In contrast, thus far, no regulations have been drawn up for OTTs operating in the telecommunications and broadcasting sector,” Bharti Airtel states in its submission to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation paper on the regulation and selective banning of Over the Top (OTT) communication platforms. The company says that a lack of regulatory oversight has led to a non-level playing field between them and traditional telecom operators. Airtel and other major telecom operators in the country support the regulation of communication platforms and argue that since telcos and communication platforms offer the same services, the same rules should be applied to them. Some context: TRAI’s consultation paper on the regulation of OTT communication services and selective banning of apps focused on the following broad themes— Licensing and regulatory requirements for OTTs. Revenue share agreements between OTTs and telcos. The selective banning of OTT services in periods of unrest. This story focuses on telecom companies' responses to the question of licensing OTT services. Defining an OTT communication platform: Airtel: It says that ‘OTT services’ is a blanket term, and as such, “it would not be prudent to apply one blanket set of rules and regulations to several different kinds of OTT services.” It explains that when categorizing platforms for regulation, the…
News
What Telcos Want: OTT platforms should be licensed, Telcos say to TRAI’s OTT regulation consultation
Jio says that communication platforms should be required to comply with the financial obligations that telcos comply with.
Latest Headlines
- India Has Developed “Digital Cooperation” MoUs with Saudi Arabia, Egypt: MeitY Joint Secretary Sushil Pal September 5, 2023
- What Telcos Want: OTT platforms should be licensed, Telcos say to TRAI’s OTT regulation consultation September 5, 2023
- Piloting Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit, CBDCs Can Make Cross-Border Payments Easier: RBI Governor September 5, 2023
- Here’s what consumer organizations have to say on TRAI’s consultation on OTT regulation September 5, 2023
- US Copyright Office seeks public views on study into AI and copyright September 5, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...