wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Swiggy faces the heat for showing incorrect bill total

Several users took to X to point out that their bill line items and bill total did not match. Swiggy responded that it was caused by a UX bug. But some questions that were raised remain unanswered.

Published

Swiggy has been facing the heat on social media since yesterday after multiple users found that their bill line items and bill total did not match, with the total shown on the app being higher than the sum of the individual line items. This discrepancy was first spotted and shared by Kingsly on X who accused the company of scamming users by overcharging them:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Soon after this post went viral, many other users shared screenshots of their own Swiggy bills to corroborate this claim. Some users tried to get to the bottom of how Swiggy is calculating the total value. For example, one user shared that Swiggy is rounding up each cost item, and rounding down every discount.

Eventually, Swiggy responded that the calculation was due to a bug in how the bill and line items were displayed and informed that it had been fixed.

Here’s a thread better explaining how a UX bug caused all this unwanted attention for the company.

But despite this explanation, some questions remain unanswered: 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  1. Why are some users charged Rs 2 and some Rs 3 as platform fees? (Based on the various screenshots people have shared on X, some users received a Rs 2 discount and some Rs 3 discount on the Rs 5 platform fee).
  2. Why are bill totals rounded to the nearest whole number? (All Swiggy bills appear to be rounded to the nearest whole number, even though the company has previously charged exact amounts).

For the second question, Swiggy initially responded to Kingsly’s post stating they round off the amounts because of an RBI circular that requires them to do so and shared a link to the circular.

But this response from Swiggy was quickly deleted and it turns out that the RBI circular that Swiggy referred to was for NBFCs, and Swiggy is not an NBFC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It continues to remain unclear as to why Swiggy rounds off the bill rather than charge the exact amount and why Swiggy posted and deleted a tweet referring to the RBI circular.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

2 days ago

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ