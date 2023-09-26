What’s the news: Spotify announced an AI-powered Voice Translation feature that can translate podcasts into additional languages in the podcaster’s voice. As per Spotify’s blog, the company developed the tool using Open AI’s newly released voice generation technology. ChatGPT’s new speech abilities: Open AI released a voice technology that can create “realistic synthetic voices” from a few seconds of real speech. Although Open AI says the new feature will open doors “to many creative and accessibility-focused applications,” these capabilities also bring forth risks of potential “malicious actors to impersonate public figures or commit fraud.” So, in its initial stage, the feature is being offered for specific use-cases like voice chats created with voice actors or Spotify’s Voice Translation feature. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Enterprise For Businesses South Korea Fines OpenAI 3.6 Million Won For Data Leakage Of 687 Korean ChatGPT Users “Dilli Mein Sabse Swadisht Chole Bhature Kahan Milega?”: After Multilingual Updates, ChatGPT Answers In Hindi Over 1 Lakh ChatGPT Accounts Compromised As Of May 2023, Group IB Claims How will Spotify use this? “A podcast episode originally recorded in English can now be available in other languages while keeping the speaker’s distinctive speech characteristics,” said the Spotify blog, adding that it has already reached out to creators on the platform to record alternative language episodes. The voice-translated episodes of select podcasters will be available worldwide to Premium and Free users. The initial bundle of translated episodes will be rolled out…
News
Spotify and Open AI collaborate to create Voice Translation for podcasts: All you need to know
The tool was developed by Spotify using Open AI’s new voice technology, which can create ‘realistic synthetic voices’ from a few seconds of real speech.
