This is a special newsletter that went out to MediaNama subscribers on September 28, 2023. We bring to you September’s edition of our MarketsNama newsletter. Before we get to the stories, remember TRAI’s consultation paper on regulating OTT communication platforms? Comments have poured in over the last month, bringing in various perspectives, arguments, misconceptions, and demands. The whole landscape of the telecom industry stands on the edge, awaiting what will become of these discussions and drafts. Read our very extensive coverage here. Interested in telecom and policy? MediaNama is organising a virtual discussion on International trends in Internet usage fees on October 4, 2023. Read more on our stellar speaker lineup and agenda here, and register here. Let’s get started, Ex-Ante Where there's competition, there’s distortion: The Indian government is contemplating introducing ex-ante regulations to manage competition concerns in the digital marketspace. While those arguing for such regulations appear to want to curb the market power of foreign Big Tech, many argue that ex-ante will adversely impact Indian companies and restrict their innovation and growth. Although anti-competitive practices are under scrutiny across the globe, India seems to want to become a trailblazer in establishing standard preventative rules in place. India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance in its sixtieth report presented to the parliament this year emphasised that ex-ante is an essential step to ensure that no company can monopolise the market. This statement echoes its earlier stance. Read our deep dive into what the regulation might mean for Indian and…
