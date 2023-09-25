This special newsletter went out to subscribers on September 21, 2023. As developments in AI inundate our news feeds and our lives, here’s a newsletter for you to keep up with the kaleidoscopic rise of the sector. Regulation Are AI chatbots welcome in Indian courts? While the news of a British judge using ChatGPT to write part of judgment is being received with surprise and hope, Delhi High Court judge Justice Prathiba M Singh does not seem amused with the use of AI tools in court proceedings. “AI cannot substitute either the human intelligence or the humane element in the adjudicatory process,” she declared in her judgement when high-end shoe maker Christian Louboutin’s legal counsel submitted responses by the generative AI chatbot while making a case against its knock-offs. Will this be it for AI in Indian courts then? Doesn’t seem like it. The IT Ministry’s AI portal INDIAai published an article in January discussing how AI could potentially replace human judges and “make it easier to make decisions” if its integration in the judicial system is done correctly. Talk about being on different pages… Written or Generated? Amazon recently said in a blog post that authors publishing or republishing books through Amazon’s ‘Kindle Direct Publishing’ platform will now have to disclose information on AI-generated content. Interestingly, Amazon clearly distinguishes between AI-assisted and AI-generated works, and says while the latter needs to be disclosed, the former works just fine. Sounds good? Sure. But there’s a catch. The disclosure will only be…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.