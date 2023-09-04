wordpress blog stats
“Zombie” Section 66A Returns in Fresh FIR Against Editors Guild of India for Report on Manipur Violence

The accused named in the FIR are the fact-finders Seema Guha, Sanjay Kapoor, Bharat Bhushan, and the Guild’s President (currently Seema Mustafa).

The Manipur police have filed an FIR against three Editors Guild of India members and its President for its allegedly "false, fabricated, and sponsored" fact-finding report on the media's coverage of the ongoing Meitei-Kuki Zo communal violence in the state. MediaNama has viewed a copy of the FIR. Registered by a "social worker" on September 3rd at Imphal Police Station, the FIR notably charges the accused under Section 66A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000, which was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015's Shreya Singhal verdict. The provision once criminalised "grossly offensive" information transmitted online, and was often used to settle political vendettas at the cost of free speech online.  Despite the top court's unambiguous ruling, at least 1,307 cases have been registered under Section 66A since. The Court has repeatedly had to remind administrators and police officers that individuals cannot be charged under a defunct provision. The Manipur police's FIR is another example of the "zombie provision's" longevity in India.  The accused named in the FIR are the fact-finders Seema Guha, Sanjay Kapoor, Bharat Bhushan, and the Guild's President (currently Seema Mustafa). MediaNama has reached out to the Guild for comments. This piece will be updated when they respond. FIR challenges claims of majoritarianism in Manipur, yet remains silent on impact of shutdowns: The complaint also denied some of the Guild's claims that the state government had been stoking majority Meitei sentiments against the minority Kuki-Zo tribals for months, with detailed point-by-point rebuttals.

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society.

